Determining Acid/Base Equilibrium

So let's go ahead and do that with this example here. So, for this example, first of all, we need to identify which one is the acid. Which one is the base? Is there a obvious charge? Yes. So this is actually a really easy question because we already have the obvious charge. So that means that this is gonna be my base. And that means that this one's gonna be my acid. Does that make sense? Because I had a negative charge and negative charges. A dead giveaway. This is a base. Okay, so now I have my base in my acid. Now, if the draw figure out which ones are congregates are, so which one is the conjugate acid? Good job. This would be the conjugate acid. Okay, Because of the fact that your base always turns into a college, you get acid. Okay? And that means that this once we're gonna conjugate base. So now we know that this reaction is an equilibrium. We know that that that the green side is becoming the blue side and that the blue side can also become the green said they're in equilibrium. But we don't know to what extent do we know that it's favored to be on the product side or its favorite to be on the react inside? How do we know? And that's what we have to determine in these kinds of questions. So would it go to the right, or would it go to the left the way that I do that is, I just compare PK. So what's the Peca of my acid? See this? It gets so easy. The PK of my ass. It isn't. It's an alcohol. So this should be 16. All right, So what's the PKK of my conjugate acid? Well, my conjugate acid is a carb oxalic acid, so this should have a PK of five. Okay, so my question to you is is this going from stronger toe weaker? No. This is actually the out going the opposite way. This would be going from weaker to stronger. Okay, Another way you could think of it is the number getting Is the number getting bigger? No, because remember, you always want to start with a low number and go to a big number. So in this case, I'm starting with a big number and going to a small number that's really bad. So what that means is that this is actually going to go to the left? Does that make sense? What that means is that this reaction is actually favored to go more to the left, towards the weaker side instead of towards the stronger side. Okay, so what that means is that actually, these two re agents are gonna be in the re agents, and these were gonna be the products over here. Okay? So if my products are on the left side, that means that my mechanism must be on the right side, because basically, I'm going that way. So what that means is that I need to draw the mechanism up here and actually show where the electrons were going so that I make all that over there. All right, so let's go ahead and get started. If I'm drawing my mechanism on the right side, remember that? I said, basically, mechanism and products have to be on opposite sides, so products are on the left side here, so that means that mechanism has to be on the right. Okay. Always remember that they always have to be on opposite sides because the mechanism is what makes the product. Okay, So where would I start this arrow from? I would start it from the negative charge because I always have to start from the base. Okay. Where am I going to grab a proton from? Well, I'm gonna grab the most acidic proton. That's gonna be this H because remember that H is the one that has a PK five. Okay, Before, I would make you guys draw die polls. But now that you have the PKK's memorized, it's even easier. Just go with one that has the lowest PK. It's that easy. Okay, um, I done So I have to break any bonds. Actually, I do. If I make that bond, I have to break that bond. Okay? Because that hydrogen would not be happy with only one bond. I mean, with only with two bonds. So there we go. That's our mechanism. It's a draw. Arrows in correct direction. So now I'm showing that this oh is going to get the h right there. And that this age is going to be lost right here. See that? So you guys just drew your first entire acid based reaction with predicting equilibrium. Isn't that awesome?

