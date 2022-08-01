Determining Acid/Base Equilibrium

All right, so let's go ahead and get started. So what's the acid? Okay. Well, where's my base? Was my acid? This one has to be my base, because the fact that it has a negative charge, that was a dead giveaway once again, which means that this is actually my acid. Okay, so I have my base and I have my acid. Now, what are my congregates? That means that my base must go into my conjugate acid. And that means that my acid must go into my conjugal face. All right, so now I've got my conjure gets laid out. Now, I just have to figure out the PK a values. So what's the Peca of a double bond? Do you guys remember it was 44. Okay, so that's a really, really bad acid. That's actually one of the worst. Okay, now, what's the PKK of my conjugate acid? It's 16. Okay, So is this going to go to the right or is this gonna go to the left? What do you think this is once again going to go to the left? The reason is because it's favored that I'm going to go from the strongest acid, which is my alcohol to the weakest acid, which is my double bond. All right, so if you're gonna go that way and that means that which side is my products? This is my product side. That means which side is my mechanism on? My mechanism has to be on the opposite side. Okay, Wherever your products are, your mechanisms on the other one. So that means I'm gonna start my mechanism on the right side. So where does the mechanism start? With the negative. It always starts with the base. So I'd come over here and try to grab something. What? I'm going to grab the acidic proton, which is the alcohol proton. Is that, um I done No, not done. Because I have to break the bond between the O and the H and give those electrons to the O. So now what that means is that I'm going to wind up gaining a proton on the double bond and I'm gonna lose a proton on the Oh, now you might be saying, Where is that proton? All it is? Is that Remember that that carbon before used to have one proton on it. Okay, I'm sorry it didn't have any protons on it, okay? Because I had three bonds and a lone pair. That's why. Has a negative charge. So I had zero hydrogen. Now it's gonna have one hydrogen sticking off of it. And that one hydrogen is the hydrogen that came from here. So that hydrogen is the same as that one. And then notice that now we're missing. Ah, hydrogen there. All right.

