Well, now what I want to show you is that just having a radical initiator present can completely change this reaction. And the example I want to use is the same reaction. Same re agents double bond with HBR. But now notice that there's peroxide present. Now, remember that peroxide was a form of radical initiator. So what we want to do in this first step is instead of doing a Carvel caddy, immediate reaction. This is actually gonna be a radical mediated reaction, which means that we're gonna have to use the three steps of initiation propagation and termination to figure out what this is going to dio. So let's go ahead and draw the first step, which is initiation. Okay. Now, for this initiation step, there's gonna be a little bit more complicated than usual just because I'm starting off with peroxide and this is actually not the radical that I want to use for my reaction. So my first step is going to be to generate my peroxide so o r. Two equivalents of our radical. Okay, but then one of those who are radicals is going to react with HBR. Okay, So what? That's going to do is that's going to make a radical that I can actually use in my reaction, that would be basically I would get r o H, which is alcohol, because I just got the but oh, are attaching to the h and I would get br radical. Okay, so I know that was a little bit longer than you used to for the initiation step, but you can consider that the initiation step isn't over until you get your target radical. Okay, in this case, that now I have my br radical, which is my target radical. Now, what I wanna do is I want to react that with my double bond. Oops. I forgot to say propagation. Let's do it. Propagation. Okay, so for the propagation step, what we're gonna see is we're gonna have a double bond, and we're gonna have that radical. Okay, now, typically, um, in a most in a regular radical reaction, I would expect this to react with one of the hydrogen on the AL came, but it turns out that double bonds are also very good sources of electrons. So instead of pulling off a h, it could just react to the double bond directly. Okay, so what I'm gonna expect is that I'm going to get this electron moving into the space in between one electron from my double bond also giving up, you know, also moving towards the BR to make a new bond. Okay, But now I have to figure out, OK, which Adam does the br attached to? Does it attach to the red carbon or does it add to the blue carbon? Both of these are attached to the double bonds. So which one do I pick? And the answer is that we're gonna pick the one that allows us to have the most stable intermediate. So basically noticed that this double bond had two electrons in it to begin with. Now, one of them just went out to meet the BR. Where's the other one gonna go? And that's gonna answer a question. It turns out that the last one would want to go to the place that's gonna make it the most stable. What should be the tertiary location? If the radicals moving to the tertiary location like this, then what that means is that the BR must be attaching to the less substituted position. Okay, So I'm gonna tell you guys what the significance of that is in a second. So then what happens is that we have to generate the original radical right? This radical here winds up reacting with HBR. Okay, so then what I went up getting is that that and that and I finish off my product on what my product looks like is now a bro mean here plus b r radical. Okay, I know. What my head was a little bit in the way for that. You guys can hopefully see it. Okay, so that's our propagation phase. Notice that I did get an alcohol. Hey, lied. But its attentional weird spot. Okay. And this is the part that's interesting, This reaction. I haven't drawn the termination step yet, but let's just go ahead and fill in these blanks. What kind of intermediate are we dealing with here? We're dealing with a radical intermediates. This is no longer Carvel Cat Ion. And because we're dealing with a radical intermediate, what that means is that this is going to be an anti Markov Nankov addition of bro me. Okay? The reason it's ante Markov Mikovits because notice that my bro mean attached to the least substituted spot. Okay, so this direction is very important because it's gonna be one of only two reactions we learn in organic chemistry. One that are anti Markov. Niqab. Okay, just you guys know it's two reactions. One is called. This is the radical edition of HBR, and another one is hydro generation oxidation. Okay, if you guys just remember those two, you're gonna be set, because later on, you're gonna need to know that. Okay, But this is a big deal, because now I know how to add. I know how to add intelligence, Markov Nankov through a normal Carvel cat ion mechanism. But now I also know how to add elegance in an antimicrobial called fashion. And that would just be the ad radicals. Okay, let's go ahead and finish up this termination step. Determination, step for this part. I'm not gonna be picky. Um, a lot of times, professors don't really want to slice a terminal termination, okay? Professors don't want to see, like, all of the termination products for this. They just want to see that you know what you're doing. Because there was a lot of radicals at the beginning So all I would do is I would terminate br with br. Okay, That's definitely a possibility. Um, and I mean, really, honestly, the two are groups coming together is gonna happen even less than before, so I wouldn't even put the two are groups together. Um, that would be one termination on, and that would really be the main termination. Okay, so basically what we're gonna be doing, I mean, another termination would just be, Yeah, another very important termination. I'm sorry. It would be this radical. Okay. On, Just like reacting with a eight radical whatever, that would be another one. Okay, these are the ones that are favored. But other than that, the other one's really aren't favored very often, so you wouldn't have to draw all the different possibilities. Okay, so I hope that this makes sense. Guys, you should be able to know how to draw the mechanism. But even more than that, you should be able to recognize when a direction is gonna be ante markovic off because it's using radicals. And this only happens when you're doing an addition of HBR using radicals. Okay, cool. So I hope that made sense. Let's move on

