Overview of Hydrohalogention.

So now I want to show you guys how just having a radical initiator present in a reaction can completely change the expected product. And the reaction I want to talk about is called hydro hallucination. So in case you don't know a lot about this reaction, this is considered in addition reaction. Okay? And the mechanism of this reaction was that the double bond would grab the H, which is Elektra Filic. And then it would kick out the BR. So what I would wind up getting is an H on one side and a Carvel Catalan on the other. Now, there was a rule to figure out where the carb okada and went, and that was called Markov Niqabs rule Markov niqabs rules so that the carbon cotton will form in the most stable location or the one of the most are groups. That means the h went right there. Okay, then in the next step might be are negative, attacked the positive charge and what I want up getting is what we would call a Markov Nankov alcohol. Hey, lied. Okay, so this whole reaction was a Carvel cat and inter mediated reaction and we said that this would be a Markov Nankov addition of bro me Okay. To the double bond. Alright,

