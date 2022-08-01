So my first step is the initiation step. And the whole purpose of this is to make my br radical. So I'm gonna go ahead and do that. But I have to start off with the peroxide because that's my radical generator at the beginning. Or, my initiator. So now I've got to o r radicals and one of those is going to grab the HBR. So do this. That that and what I'm gonna wind up getting is r o H plus b r radical. Okay, so now I've got my bro mean radical so I could move to the propagation step, okay. And in the propagation step, I'm going to react with the double bond. I'm not going to react with the tertiary position because in this case, I'm adding it. First of all, this isn't a diatonic collagen. This is HBR. So it's its own thing. There is in addition, reaction. So I've got my br radical and I want to know which side to put the br on. And the answer to that question is pretty easy. It's just gonna be whatever side isn't the most stable for the radical. So in this case, my radical worshiped form should inform on the secondary or on the primary. The radical should form on the secondary right there. Which means that the BR should add on the primary. It's not going to do this. And I'm gonna wind up getting something. Looks like this radical here. Br here and then that is just going to propagate to HPR snow. I've got this. That that and that's going to give me my alcohol. Hey, lied. That looks like that. Okay, sorry about my head being in the way again, but I'll keep it there for you. Okay? So let's really my main product. Now, let's just do the termination step, Okay? So in my terminations that we said there were a lot that were possible because this is kind of a more complicated reaction, but one of them, that is possible would just be like br br. Okay, that's the most common one that you're gonna see. Okay. And that would give us br to all right. And obviously another one that could form would be determination, step that has my radical here and an h radical. Okay. And this one not as much as the other one. Cool guys, So I hope that made sense, just a mechanism that you are expected to know. But it's not that tricky. So I hope that you guys were able to recognize that. Let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts