Synthesize the target molecule

All right. So we start off with Halloween, and we ended up with I guess M scion. Oh, benzoyl gas it. So a few things going on here? First of all, I need to figure out how to turn a methyl group into a car. Oxalic acid. Hm. Not sure if you guys can help me with that. Also, I need toe add a C N group to the meta position. So at some point, I need to turn this into a meta director. Also, what's the fastest way to add a CNN group? Okay, this isn't the only way to add CNN, but the fast way is gonna be to use dyas because we can't use E Yes, and any other methods gonna take away too long. So Diane's was the way to go. So that means that I should add at some point, I should do a dyas Oh, reaction. But on Lee after this thing is a meta director. So the first reaction I should use is my arm hot potassium permanganate. Okay, so I should do camera four, base heat and acid. Okay. What that's going to give me is a meta director. I'm going to get C o h. Now, from there, I can go ahead. And I could do my dad's association. But I need to first just add something that could even become a dyas. Oh, so that would be a nitro group, right? So I have to do a nutrition. So I'm gonna do h n 03 and sulfuric acid, and that's going to give me a nitro group. Okay. And then from here, just the rest of the reactions take over. So then three, I would do my reduction, which, if you used a different reducing agent, that's exit could be a problem. Actually, that's a good point, guys. This is actually the Onley reducing agent. You're allowed to use S N C L to h 12. The reason is because if you use l. A lithium aluminum hydrated, what's gonna happen? You're going to reduce the car was like acid. Remember that carb oxalic acids react with lithium alone. High dry, right? It's gonna turn it into an alcohol. Or what? If you use, um, catalytic hydrogenation, there's still a chance that it could react. You want to use a chemo selective reduction in this case, which is your Stannis chloride, so I'm gonna put your chemo selective. So you guys remember that? Really? You should get used to using the status chloride, because it's the only one that really select specifically for nitro groups. Okay, so now what that's gonna give me is something like this where I still have my car oxalic acid. But now I have an Anna lean. Now, my next free agent should be my dyas. Oh, okay. That's going to give me a molecule. Looks like this C o h and end to positive. And finally, we're at the end, and I can use my fifth three agent, which is gonna be see you, C n, and it's gonna give me my final product. All right, So the guys, that was a five step synthesis, which is totally normal. That's very common in this section of the text to find 568 steps in theses. But what you'll notice is that it's not that hard, because the pathway once we got to the nitrate in part, it's always gonna be the same reactions over and over. So it's not that bad. Okay, so go ahead and analyze the next question and see if you can come up with the right synthesis.

