Synthesize the target molecule

Alright, guys. So I think this one might have been a little too hard for you, considering that you just learn how to use Diaz a replacement reactions. But I just want to show you an example of more advanced synthesis that requires pretty much all the different directing effects we've talked about. Okay. Before I begin, let's look at a few interesting things here. First of all, notice that I need to add a chlorine in this position here. Okay? Which is tricky because my end product has a meta director here. This is Metta Director, right. So I'm probably gonna wanna add the chlorine before I turn this into a meta director. Right now, this is currently an O. P. Director, right? So I'm probably gonna wanna add the chlorine before I turn it into a car. Looks like acid. Cool. Awesome. What else? Notice that I also have to add and ohh. Here. Okay. After annoy each year. But this chlorine is metta to it. Okay, so I probably want to have some kind of meta director here before I add that chlorine. Because once that alcohol is there, it's gonna switch it to an O. P. director. All right, so these are just some things to consider. Also noticed that I was able to turn a method into carb oxalic acid, but not a Turk Bugle group. Does that make sense? Yeah. That part actually is pretty easy. Remember that tribunal groups are gonna be immune to Canada. Four, because they don't have any hydrogen socks days. All right, so let's go for it. Our very first step guys is gonna be to put a meta director in this position, okay? And thankfully, I have Ortho pair directors on both sides, so it's pretty easy. I can use h two and H h and 03 and sulfuric acid so I can use the night rations. Okay, I'm gonna try to follow along every step of the way. I'll show you guys what I'm doing. So what I'm going to get here is I'm going to get a nitro and my mother, Okay? Now, at this point, um, I totally could add the chlorine now if I wanted to write because I have a meta director that's gonna push my chlorine to form here. So why don't we try that? Why don't we do the chlorination now, So I'm gonna add f e. Oops. Seal too. Over F E seal three. That's going to give me a molecule. Looks like this. And to And I have a chlorine here. Okay, notice that all of my subsistence were synergistic. So that's perfect. Okay, cool. So, what else? Okay, so now I've got that chlorine in place. I eventually got to turn that nitro group into an alcohol. Do I know how to turn Nitro into a female? It's a lot of steps, but yeah, you have to go through the die as a pathway. Okay, Awesome. Now, on top of that, I need toe end up with a nitro. So I should probably start turning this into, um ah, fennel. And then at that nitro. Later, when I have a North A para director. So we could go ahead and do the next step, which is Let's reduce this nitro. Now, what reducing agent would you guys recommend? If you wanna reduce this, I'm trying to reduce the night Charles nitro so I can get to an Anna lean so that I can do a dyas Oh, replacement reaction. So I definitely should use Stannis chloride. Okay, I definitely need to Santa Clara, because that chlorine could actually be reduced by a strong reducing agent toe hydrogen. So I'm gonna go ahead and you Stannis chloride that's going to give me a molecule. Looks like this. Okay? And then I'm going to make it a dyas. Oh, so I'm gonna use my nitrous acid, and that's gonna make it C l um, Now, this is gonna be end to positive to a beautiful and muscle cool. Okay, so now I'm there's no reason that I can't turn it into the final, especially because the funeral is gonna be an O. P. Director. So it's actually gonna be in my best interest to turn into a female. So the re agents to turn it into a phenol are I mean, technically, I could just use water, right? So I could just use water water with a dyas. Oh, group is going to replace. Let's see if I could fit all this in the screen and turn it into a fetal. Okay, Awesome. So, guys now notice that I still need to add a natural group, okay? And the nitro group would be synergistic to adhere if I was using If I'm looking at this and this group, okay, but these two groups disagree. Okay. Is there anything I can do to get mortgage apps to agree to that location? Actually, yeah. What I could do now is I could do Oops. I could do my reduction, my oxidation step to turn this metal into a meta director so I'll have at least one more synergistic. Um, group. So what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna do six cam. It'll four beasts heats and Assad. Okay. And what that's gonna give me is it's gonna give me a molecule. Looks like this. Chlorine. Ohh! And now C o h. Okay. And now, finally, I'm ready to do my night creation, okay? Because I have pretty much all synergistic groups, except for one. So I'm gonna get a high yield. And I would just use my Sophie Eric, my my nutrition again. So that's going to give me I'm all kill. Looks like this. Okay, guys. So that one was seven steps. Kind of intense. Okay, seven steps is definitely too intense for the level that we were at right now. Okay? Definitely. This should have been like the 10th question that you saw our eighth question. Not the second. But I wanted to show you guys an easy one and a hard one. Just that you guys would see kind of the ways that E A S and Dyas will play together, and you have to use them together. Okay, um, now, keep in mind that some professors actually do ask for seven steps in theses. It just depends on who your professor is and how hard they test. Okay, but hopefully that made sense. Um, let's move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts