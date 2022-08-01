General Reaction

in this video, we're going to discuss an opposition reaction of mono sack rights called calculation. So guys, mono sack rides have the ability to react at the oposicion or the oxygen position in several different ways. And the simplest of these is simply called exhaustive calculation. And what exhaustive calculation forms is, it forms four ether groups or four ethers and in a set top. Okay, so we formed four ethers in a settle. Let me just show you right now, this is what the product looks like. You have these 40 R groups, and then this. So are it. Looks like it's an ether, But guys, it's actually attached to a carbon that's attached when other O r. Right. So whenever you have to O. R is attached to the same position, you don't call that a die either. You call it an accidental Okay. Now, the re agents for this reaction are very straightforward, and they actually just resemble Williamson ether synthesis. Okay, remember the general idea behind Williamson ether synthesis is you taken alcohol then in some kind of base, you d protein ate it, so I'm just gonna put b minus you D protein ate it, and then you react it with something like an alcohol. Hey, lied where it can do a backside attack and you get an OAP. Our group does that kind of It's off the screen, But does that ring a bell a little bit? Williamson, either. Synthesis. You're just turning the O. H in tow, a nuclear file and then attacking Inoculate. Hey, lied And guys, that's actually what we're doing here. That's one of the sets of re agents we can use. So there are several ways that your textbook shows that calculation is possible, but I'm going to show you guys the three most common ways which are just Rx in base. That's literally what I just showed you right now. Any type of base in the presence of alcohol. Hey, Lied will perform a Williamson ether synthesis or in the presence of a least a primary alcohol he like, if it's secondary or tertiary, won't work because s and two won't be powerful enough. Um, also another leaving group that's possible in base is something similar to a Sultanate, Esther. So remember that Sultanate esters were also good leaving groups, right? So if you have something attached to Sultanate Esther or Sulfates Group. That would work because it's another good leaving group that could be attacked and then lastly would be, ah, leaving group in silver oxide, which has a slightly different mechanism that I'm going to go over specifically. Okay, But regardless, what's the general mechanism? The general mechanism is that you take once again, let's work with our beta d Google PIRA knows, and we expose it to some kind of catalyst. It's usually based, but it could be silver oxide. So that's why I put just catalysts. And what that's gonna do is it's gonna turn those groups into good nuclear files, okay? And then it's gonna attack the our kickoff, the X and what we're gonna wind up getting is a fully calculated, fully calculated because every single oh has been calculated Banda de Google piranhas side. Now, why is this important? Well, guys, we're going to discuss this later, But any time you have our group coming off of the an American carbon, this turns from being called a pirate nose to a private piranha side or a ring aside. Whatever ring, it is far random side, regardless, oh, side tells us that we have some kind of our group coming off of the an America position. Okay. Sorry, guys. Ready for the mechanism? Quote. Let's do it in the next video.

Hide transcripts