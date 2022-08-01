So let's start off with the easier mechanism of the three, which is the base promoted mechanism. And guys, I am being strategic about my use of the word promoted here. I'm not saying based catalyzed, and that's because you may not necessarily get all of your O H negative back. Um, the Net Ionic equation should be the same, meaning that for every minus I have on one side, I'm gonna have a on minuses on this side as well. But it's just that instead of being an O. H minus, maybe it will be like the conjugal base of this thing. So that's why it's promoted. Because you're not necessarily catalog. You're not necessarily generating the base of the end. Okay, quote So deep Throat Nation. This part is easy. We can use pretty much any base. It doesn't have to be o H minus. I'm just using that as our standard base, but there's so many bases that could be used for this. It could be any h could be L D a. It could be NH tu minus Whatever. Just a strong source of and ions okay, a strong, negatively charged base and what that could do? Is it? Can Fully deep protein ate the entire molecule. So what I'm gonna wind up getting is a bunch of negative charges. Okay, Now, these might not all happen all at once. Maybe they happen one at a time and react one at a time, But it doesn't really matter. The most important thing is that this happens five times. Okay, I'm gonna put your times five. Cool. Now that I have these negative charges, they're able to do a backside attack. That's the whole point. They're able to do an S and two mechanism. Okay. Now, specifically, the Alka Waiting agent that I used here is actually on the similar to a softening Esther. It's a sulfate group. And the reason that this one's important is it's a little bit harder. It's a little bit harder to visualize the knock, your hey lied. And that's why I'm using because I want to show you guys. So what can happen is that even though you might not know which side to react with, you've got a carbon with three. Hydrogen is that has a good backside, right? And then instead of having an ex, usually you would see this ch three X right? We're used to thinking that X is a leaving group. But what about all this? Isn't this whole thing a really good leaving group? It is, because once you put the negative charge on it, it's gonna be resonant, stabilized. So that's exactly what happens. You basically just do a backside attack on one of the metal groups and kick the electrons out to the Oh, so let's just amazing, amazing leaving group. And by the way, you didn't have to pick that side. You could have also picked this side, and it would have been the same thing. So what that's gonna do is it's gonna put a ch three right here and then it's gonna give you plus O s 03 c h negative, right? Oh, my God, that's off the screen again. I'm sorry. So what I was trying to show you is that plus o s 03 ch 33 And that would be like my contract based now, but it doesn't have to stop there. It would happen over and over again, so it would be s and two times five. So it would keep happening and I would get ch three here Ch three here ch three here and sage through here. So would get a fully alc elated, uh, glucose Peyron piranha side. Because once again, it's called up Iran, um, side because I have an R group attached to the an America position. Cool. By the way, I could have just replaced. I used a kind of weird leaving group because I wanted you guys to get practice, but I could have just switched it with our ex. And it would have been the same thing. It just would have been instead of that weird leaving group, it would have been you grab the r and kick out the X, but the net result would have been absolutely the same. Okay, Cool. I hope that made sense. Now let's move on to the silver oxide mechanism.

