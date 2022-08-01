Silver Oxide Catalyzed Mechanism

So now let's try out the silver oxide mechanism. So guys, unlike the base catalyzed mechanism or promoted mechanism where you're making the nuclear file stronger by giving it a negative charge, it's actually kind of opposite with the silver oxide mechanism. We're not going to touch the alcohol. The alcohol is going to stay neutral. We're just going to make the leaving group such a great leaving group that it's gonna end up getting attacked. Okay, so how does this happen? Well, the way that silver oxide looks is, it's an oxygen. Let's just draw right here. It's an oxygen that's attached to two silver Adams. Okay, And there's a very there's a pretty strong dipole where the O is really negative. Okay, so the, uh oh is gonna have partial negative. And then these are gonna have partial positives. Okay, because the always more Electra negative than the silver that makes sense. Remember oxygen's way more on this side of the periodic table and silver is like in the middle section, so it's not very Electra negative. Cool. Well, it turns out that what can happen is that it's gonna make a partial bond to the X and it's going to basically make the X more negative because it's going to attach to it and some of that negative energy. Some of that negative character is gonna be donated to the X, And what that means is it's gonna make this are more positive. So if I were to maybe draw it out in a line where it makes more sense, it looked like this are with a partial bond toe X x with a partial bond toe. Oh, and then oh, with the to a GS. And the way the specific partial charges work is that this is a partial negative, which is making this partial negative because it's attaching to it, which is making the are more positive than usual. And by being super super positive, it's going to basically make the O. H more conducive to attacking that always gonna have more of a reason to attack, because that are is more positive than usual. And then it's just going to kick off the leaving group. So it's gonna happen at the end is that we're going to get an are here, whatever our it waas for the alcoholic, we'll get our and then all we have to do is just multiply that times four. Okay, so we would end up doing this four times, and getting are, are Are are OK now, guys, I actually doubt you're gonna be responsible for this mechanism. Most likely, you just need to be able to recognize the regents, which are silver oxide and, uh, silver oxide and inoculate Allied or a good leaving group. But I just wanted to throw this in there, just in case that you guys would understand a little bit better. How the silver oxide catalyze the reaction, the OC elation, reaction. Cool. Awesome, guys. So we're done with this problem. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts