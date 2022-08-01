Name the following alkane

Alright, guys. So for some of you, this was actually a really easy problem for others. Maybe you guys got a little bit confused. Okay? Because what I did do is I tried to Tricky. Okay, this is a tricky question. I gave you this group over here, and that kind of looks like a Turk. Beautiful. Right. So you were looking at that, and maybe you thought this was a tribunal group, But actually, if you follow through with the rules, you would find out that that is not a turf you'll group. So let's go ahead and get started. First, you would find the longest carbon chain. The longest carbon chain was actually just like that. Okay, Now, obviously, you could have also gone from the top or from the bottom. It doesn't matter, because all three of these groups are the same. So it doesn't matter which road we take because all roads lead to the same thing. Okay, so that's her longest carbon chain. And then we would say, Okay, where do you want to start? Numbering from where? With one start with one start here in the blue. Would it start here in the red the answers, it would start in the red. Okay, so then that means that I would have How many substitue INTs I would only have to substitue inside. Have one here, and I would have won their What type of substitutes are these? Do these need common names? Thes air, Just metal groups. Okay, so this is actually a molecule that you could have perfectly named without knowing the comments of stitch. What names? Okay, the trick is that a lot of you guys thought that was a tribunal and made your longest change shorter than it needed to be. Okay, so we're gonna go ahead and trying to get rid of that blue circle. Okay? Okay. So we're gonna go ahead and talk about locations. This would be, too. And once we have that, that's really all we need. We're ready to start listing everything out. So, for root, what is our route? 1234567 So we're really loving these hep Danes, Okay. And then what are our substitute? Wint's are substitutes are going to be a two comma to dimethyl, and that's it. We don't have other types of substitue INTs, so that would actually just be the name. It would be too common to dime Ethel. Hefty. Okay, Words never get spaces or dashes between them, so these would just go right together. Okay, so that was easy. That was just a little bit. I was just testing you guys to see if you remember the rules. Now it's going to the next one, and I will. You know, the next one does need a common name, so go ahead and try to solve it.

