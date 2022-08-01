Name the following alkane

All right. So for this one, the longest carbon chain Waas like this. Okay, if you went ahead and started from the top over here, that's fine. Like I said, both of those roads lead to the same place, so it doesn't matter. Same distance. So then how maney substitutes do I have to? Which way should I should I number? I should number my one over here. Right? And go that way. Cool. So then what are the locations of these? That should be 35 Alright. How big is my chain? It looks like it's a non ing for root for that's right route. The route is a non ing. Okay, so now we just have to name those substitue INTs. Okay. And normally this would be easy, except that one of my substitute winces nasty looking. This guy right there. The other one was easy. It was just a ethel group, but the one in the middle sucks. It's, like, really big and bulky. How do I name that? Well, we're gonna have to use our common names. So three is easy. Three is just three Ethel. Okay, but five is actually gonna be We're going to look back up here and say Okay, How maney carbons does it have four? 1234 I'm gonna look in my bugles. Which one does it look like? It actually looks like my sec. Beautiful. Okay, because the SEC beauty is the one that's attached to that secondary position. Let's see this one. If it iss not including the main chain, that carbon is secondary. So this is SEC beauty, so this is gonna be five sec. Beautiful. All right, so now all we have to do is put the name together. So let's go ahead and name this guy. Now, which one do you think I should put first, the five sec Beautiful. Or the three? Ethel. So it turns out, Remember I told you as prefixes do not count. So sec is not gonna count. Turk is not going to count. All right, so the name of this should be, um I'm sorry. Should be five sec beautiful than three. Ethel. Non ing. Isn't that cool? Snow? You guys know how to use that? Now? I do have to teach you guys one exception. Okay, so there's one exception to the rule that prefixes don't count on. I'm gonna write this here prefixes. I'm just gonna say prefix that counts, okay? There's only one prefix that counts, and that is is Oh, okay. I saw Whatever. All right. I'm actually gonna write that. I saw whatever. Whether that's is so beautiful. Isopropyl the ISO in is a beautiful isopropyl, actually does count towards the alphabetical priority. Why is that? I don't have a shot in hell and knowing, all right, I've actually asked a bunch of organic comes to professors at different schools what they thought. And they always give me an explanation about how, like the ISO is not. I tell a size and TERT is I tele sized, but it still doesn't make sense. It's still kind of random. So in the end of the day, it just means that some professor, some research scientists decided that is a was going to count on the other ones. Don't What's important for you guys to know that is accounts. I just want you to memorize that, Okay? The other ones don't count them. So, tri Tetra sec neo, whatever I give you as a as a prefix doesn't count. Except for ISO. Okay, cool. So let's go ahead and move on.

