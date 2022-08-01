Understanding Non-IUPAC Substituents

Alright, guys, Now that we know how to name simple Al Keynes, we're going to start increasing the difficulty level slowly. All right, so the first thing that I want to talk about is substitue INTs. What happens if you have a substitue int that you don't recognize the name for? And that's what this next section is about. Okay, so it turns out that even though we try to use the AIPAC system as much as we can, there are a few common substitue INTs that remember common means that it's an old name. This is the name that comes from predates 1919 predates the convention. Okay. And these air names that have just stuck because they used for so long that even though they don't follow AIPAC convention, you're still supposed to know them. Okay, so, unfortunately, there's eight compound. There's eight branches that you should just know the names for no matter what, even though they're kind of random, but you just need to know them. Okay, so let's talk about the first two, and these are gonna be really easy. The first one is just if I have a three carbon chain where the our group. Our meaning along the actual main chain is attached to just the first carbon of the chain. This would be called pro Paul. Okay, so you already know this Actually. Okay, So actually, this part is the AIPAC part. The ones over This'll one right here is AIPAC. Alright? So don't worry about this one. This one you already know. Okay, there's another one that you're supposed to know. Which is how if I have a four carbon chain, if I got four carbon chain and it's attached right there, then that one would be called beautiful. Case these air Easy. Alright, problem. Beautiful. That has to do with the AIPAC nomenclature. But then there are a few days different ways that we can arrange these substitue int. So imagine that I still have a three carbon chain. But instead of being attached to the primary position, noticed that that would be primary cause it's only attached to if you don't count the are it's only attached to one other carbon on that substitue int. What if you attach it to the secondary position? Okay, well, then this gets its own name because not truly appropriate group, Even though has three carbons. It's attached in a different spot. So this one will be called. I saw Problem. Okay. And why is it called isopropyl? Well, because it's an ice, um er of the pro Paul substitute. But still, that does not follow. Like I said, that's not an AIPAC name. That's just the name that someone a long time gave it because they were like, Oh, there's an ice summer of problem. Alright, So, isopropyl the way that I think about it is it looks kind of like a why. So if you see that, you know, it's an isopropyl group. All right? Now, beautiful is even more confusing because beauty can arrange in, actually four possibilities, and all of them are gonna get their own names, Which sucks. So here we go. Beautiful is usually attached at the primary position. Okay, but what if instead of attaching at the primary position of this four carbon chain, what if I attached at the secondary position? Okay, then what we call it? Well, what we would call this is actually just in italics sec. Beautiful. And guess what the sex stands for. It stands for secondary. Okay, So what? We're saying here is that this is a beautiful group that is attached the secondary position instead of the primary position. Like normal. All right, so then how about if instead of being attached to the secondary position now, it's attached to a tertiary position? Okay. Now, remember, in all these in all of these substitutes, I'm talking about Onley the substitute, not the art group. Okay, so what if it's attention in a tertiary position? Well, then this is going to be called TERT Beautiful. Okay. And those air three really important forms of beauty that you need to know. Beautiful set. Beautiful inter beauty. Okay, now it turns out the beetle has four carbon. So there's even one more possibility. Which would be what if it's still attached at the primary position, like normal, But then it has a Y at the end. Kind of like ice approval. Well, then this is gonna get its own name, and that one's gonna be called. Is so beautiful. Okay, so I so beautiful. Looks like isopropyl, except it has this extra ch two in the middle. All right, so those are our proposals and our bugles, they kind of make sense the way that I'm describing them. Hopefully that will help you memorize them a little bit better. But at the end of the day, this is just simple recognition. You should be able to just know what is what. And you will need to know this for many tests Well into or go to even. Okay, I also want to just say one thing, which is that some textbooks and some professors will use a different letter or use a different notation for pro pool and beautiful instead of just saying problem beautiful. Sometimes they'll say en pro Bowl and end. Beautiful. Okay, Now, honestly, I have no clue what the end stands for. I don't I don't know what it is. All I know is that end means that it's a straight chain. Okay, so sometimes your professor will say beautiful sometimes. Maybe A professor says end beautiful. They're the same exact thing. And beauty just says, Hey, this is not is a beautiful. This is not set. Beautiful. This is a straight chain. Beautiful. Alright, cool. Awesome. So now there's just two more than I want us to know. And those air with double bonds. All right, so What if you have a double bond coming straight off of your main chain? It's your main chain is really long. You have a double bond coming right off of it. This gets its own unique name. That's called vinyl. Okay. And you have heard of vinyl before? Vinyl is a plastic. That plastic is made out of these finals double bonds. Okay, so the fact that old records air called vinyls actually has to do with this molecules. But the molecules named vinyl before the actual record was named the vinyl. Okay, so then let's see what if you have a double bond, but you're not attached directly to the art group. Instead, you have a CH two in between. Okay, so it's like a vinyl, but has an extra ch two. This is gonna be called Let me move out of the way in al Ill. Okay, now I understand these air weird words. These air, not words that are fun to remember. But honestly, there's no way to get around it. You just need to know them. Okay, So what I want to do now is do some more practice with AIPAC nomenclature Now, knowing the names of these common substantial. It's okay. So we try to do is remember, we're still gonna follow all the same rules as before. The only difference is that now, if we get a substitue int that looks like that at the end now, we're gonna No, no, the name for it. Okay, so I want to do a as just a free response problem, like we're gonna do it together. So go ahead and try to solve it. And then when you're done, go ahead and go to the next video.

