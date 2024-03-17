3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
Problem 2.17b
Ethyne (HC≡CH) has a pKa value of 25, water has a pKa value of 15.7, and ammonia (NH3) has a pKa value of 36.
Draw the equation, showing equilibrium arrows that indicate whether reactants or products are favored, for the acid–base reaction of ethyne with
b. −NH2.
c. Which would be a better base to use if you wanted to remove a proton from ethyne, HO− or -NH2?
