Ethyne (HC≡CH) has a pKa value of 25, water has a pKa value of 15.7, and ammonia (NH3) has a pKa value of 36.

Draw the equation, showing equilibrium arrows that indicate whether reactants or products are favored, for the acid–base reaction of ethyne with





b. −NH2.





c. Which would be a better base to use if you wanted to remove a proton from ethyne, HO− or -NH2?