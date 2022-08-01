1,2 vs. 1,4 products

All right. So, due to limited space, I'm just gonna go ahead and take myself out of the camera so we can use this whole area too, right? All right. So, guys, once again we have HBR and a dying, but notice that my temperature is different. It's 50 degrees, Meaning that I'm going to favor my one for product. Okay, Now, once again, we can't really determine which double bond is going to attack in this case. So I really have to draw both. I have to draw the fact that I would have a Carvel Kata and that looks like this. And I would also have a Carvel Catalan that looks like this fair. It's a little bit low. I'm sorry it's off the screen a little bit, but I think you could tell what I was trying to write. I'll try to make it a little higher next time. Okay, So now, guys, because I'm favoring with 14 products should resonate this cat ion Or should I just keep it where it is? I actually have to resonate it. So we're gonna have to resonate both of these to go to the other position. Because remember We're favoring the 14 products, so I'm gonna resonate this guy over here, Okay? Now, even this one's even easier to tell them the last problem. You can see how that Carbon County is The exact same thing just flipped to the other side. So I'm just gonna go ahead and use one of these for the product. I'll just use the red one, and I'll say that the final product is going to be this br okay? And that's my final product because I used 50 degrees Celsius. So this is a thermal dynamic controlled product. All right. Okay, guys. So that's it for this part of the lesson. Um, Now, I'm actually gonna go into more detail on what it means for it to be kinetically controlled or thermal dynamically controlled. But thankfully, now you have the basics. You can predict the product, no matter what. Now, I'm just gonna explain a little bit more about theory.

