Conjugated Hydrohalogenation - General Mechanism

So now we're gonna discuss in a little excite reaction called conjugated hydro hallucination. So for conjugated hydrogenation to take place, we're gonna need a double bond and a strong halo Heidrick acid like HCL or HBR. Okay, Now, we're gonna run into a problem, though, because if you guys recall, there's already a reaction that happens between a dull bond and h X. Do you guys remember what that is? It's in addition type reaction where if you guys recall, ah, double bond is nuclear Filic and H X is always highly electron deprived. So you're always going to get our very easily going to get the formation of basically a car broke, a tie in and a Markov Nick off edition. So let's just go through this mechanism really quick so you guys can remember what this mechanism is. Remember that your double bond would hit the H. Now you have two choices. We could either place the car broke down on the primary or on the secondary carbon, and we would definitely choose the secondary because that's the Markov knockoff edition, right? That's the Mark Avakov, Carbo Catalan. And from there, that Carbo Catalan could rearrange if it was unstable. In this case, we're not gonna have a rearrangement possible, but it's something you have to think about any time you make a Carvel cat ion. And then you would get your xnegative attacking toe form an alcohol. Hey, lied. All right. Our Markov, Nick. Aww. Alcohol. Hey, lied. So I'm just gonna put here Mark Alcohol. Hey, Light is our product. Okay? Now, remember that the name of this reaction is simply hydrology Nation. Okay, so if I say the word hydrology Nation, I'm talking about a double born attacking H X. So what's different about hydrology nation and conjugated hydrology? Nation? They sound so similar. And in fact, the re agents look very similar, but there's a huge difference. Let me show you. Well, remember that in the mechanism for hydrogenation, you always get rid of the double bond. You start off with a double bond, you make a couple cutting. And now that double bond is gone forever. Okay, until you do an elimination reaction later, Okay? But notice that for conjugated hydrology nation, we keep one double bond around because you're always going to start off with a dying Okay? So instead of starting off just with one boat double bond. You're always going to start off with two. What does that mean? That means one of the double bonds attacks the H X, and one of them is left over to participate in conjugation. Does that make sense? That's the big difference here that we still have in a little position after the reaction has taken place Now really quick. I just want to interject and say that your textbook might not call this conjugated hydrology nation. There's a few different names for it. It could also be called hydrology. Nation of Dying's. You might also see it called 12 versus 14 addition to dying's thes. They're all the same exact concept. Okay, In fact, if you ever see Hydrology Nation and a Lilic together again, another way to say it so notice that the biggest difference being that one of the double bonds is going to react, but one of them is going to stay left over. We're always gonna be left with one leftover. And that means that we're gonna have a conjugated intermediate. Okay, now, one thing I one kind of misconception that I want to take out of here is that you might be thinking about another reaction that's similar to this called a Lilic halogen nation. And in a little college nation, you always had a radical initiator. Okay, but keep in mind that this is not a radical reaction. This is a Carvel Catalan reaction. So we're not gonna have a radical initiator in this reaction. We're simply going to rely on the fact that you have one double bond and a car Will Catalan present? Okay, let's draw the mechanism really quick. So in this mechanism, what we would expect is that my H X is going to attack one of the double bonds. I'm sorry, one of the old ones will attack the H X, and it will form a carpool cat ion. Now we have the choice of putting the car. Will Catalan on the primary or the secondary position? Obviously, we're gonna choose secondary due to Mark Cobb niqabs rule, but also because it's a Lilic. And we know that a Lilic sites are always more stable than any other sites than their respective, you know, types that aren't a little like Okay, so now we have that Carvell Catalan and we have an h x present, and you might already be. Your wheels might be turning of what's gonna happen next. You're thinking this Xnegative is gonna hit the positive charge just, like always. Just like a normal hydrology nation. You're exactly right. But there's one extra complication, which is that now this positive charge is actually conjugated. So we have to draw a resonance structure in this mechanism. That resonant structure is going to be of one arrow swinging open like a door hinge. So we're gonna get now a double bond here and a positive charge here. Okay, so now we have two different reactive intermediates that we have to react that we could possibly react with. And in general, we're going to react with both. Okay, so we're gonna notice is that the xnegative has the option to attack that carbon, But it also has the option to attack this carbon. So you should be aware of the fact that two different products are possible. Let's go ahead and draw these. So one of the products would be in a Lilic halogen. Okay. On a Lilic alcohol. Hey lied in that position and another one would be and a little collagen in that position. Now you'll notice that this looks very similar. If you're aware of the A Lilic hallucination reaction that uses radicals, this product looks very similar to the product that you would get before and using it. In a little college nation, however, the reaction is completely different. And the mechanism is completely different because one of the reactions uses radicals, and this one uses Carvel Catalan. So it's a very different situation. Now, let me go ahead and give you an extra set of tools to be able to understand these. Um, we actually give these two different products different names based on where the halogen attacks. Okay, in both of these cases, my hydrogen always attacked one of the carbons. We're going to say that the hydrogen attacked this carbon here and this carbon here. If you're wondering why I picked that carbon, look at the original mechanism. The original mechanism has this double bond attacking the H, and the car will carry informing here, meaning that an H must have been attached to that carbon. Okay, the site where the H attacks is called with one carbon. That's your that's your number one carbon. Okay. From there, we can continue to count carbons in order to determine where the halogen adds. Okay. So as you could see this halogen being right next to the first product, this halogen being right next to the hydrogen would be considered too. So this would be what we call a one to product, okay? Or a one to alcohol. Hey, like products. Okay, because of the fact that you're hydrogen and your halogen attacked right next to each other on the same double bond. Whereas we see that it's a little bit different. After you resonate, you get a different distance, right? So this stills my one carbon, because no matter what, the h x to attack the same position. But now notice that 23 this is now attached to the fourth position. So this product is called the one four product. Okay, so it turns out that we don't always have to get uneven mixture of both the 12 on the one for product. You should be aware that they conform. But it turns out that there is a way to selectively favor one over the other. And the way we can do that is by using temperature control. So this is a This is a type of reaction that can use temperature control to prefer one product over another. And in fact, you can get a very high yield of just one of the products if you use the correct temperature. So what are the temperatures we need to know? Well, the temperatures that we need to know our that temperatures above 40. So these were gonna be hot. Temperatures are gonna favor the one four product. Okay. Temperatures below zero degrees Celsius. That's gonna be really cold. Think about it. That's below freezing. Right? Are gonna favor the one to product. Okay, Before I read off any of these other lines, I wanna help you memorize this. How can you remember that 14 correlates to 40 or higher, one to correlates toe lower. I just think of the bigger number. So the hotter the temperature, I'm going to get the 14 product mostly with lower the temperature. I'm going to get more of the 12 So even if you have no clue what's going on, you can at least remember that and use that as a memory trick on your exam. Okay, Now, there's a few other words here that I haven't defined yet. Notice that I'm calling the 14 product the thermal dynamic product. And I'm calling the one to product the kinetic product. Okay, this brings up a type of reaction called thermal dynamic versus kinetic control. And this is actually a really important concept for organic chemistry. This is not the Onley reaction in organic chemistry that we've learned that uses thermodynamic versus kinetic control. So I'm gonna sign an entire set of videos. I'm going to do an entire other set of videos just to explain that process. Okay, so right now, I'm not actually going to define thermodynamic and kinetic because that would be for another video. What I'm really trying to do here is just get you to memorize it and get you to, um basically recognize when we're gonna have different types of products. Okay, So once again, since this is my 12 product, this would be my kinetic product. If can net tick. And since this is my since this is my 14 product, this would be my thermal dynamic dynamic K. Now, notice that in my original reaction, I had no temperature present. Okay, so what happens if your professor doesn't give you a temperature? What do you think you dio do you assume that it's 14? Do you assume that it's 12? No, if there's no temperature. So let's just add a bullet point. You know, this is good learning. If there's no temperature, then assume both products. Okay, so if you're professor does not give you temperature information, it's probably somewhere between zero and 40. And you have to assume that you're just going to get a mixture of products. Okay, No thermal dynamic control, no kinetic control. So, guys, I'm gonna go ahead and let you guys try to solve these. We'll start off with the first one. Eso go ahead and take some time to try to draw the products of the first one and then I'll explain it. Okay, go for it.

