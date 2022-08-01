1,2 vs. 1,4 products

So first, let's just try to recap What type of reaction this is. See how I'm starting off with a dying and a strong halo? Heidrick acid HCL and I have a low temperature. I have a temperature of zero degrees Celsius. So immediately I should be thinking What? Got double bonds? I've got HCL. This should be Hydrology Nation. But wait. Since I have two double bonds, it needs to be conjugated hydrology nation. Okay, awesome. The zero degrees part means that it's not just gonna be a mixture of products, right? I'm actually going to prefer the one to product as my major. Okay, so I'm gonna prefer this is gonna be a 12 edition of H X. Okay, so now here's another good question for you. How do I know which double bond is going to attack the HCL first on my prior mechanisms, I was always starting with one on the right hand side. Do you think it always has to be that one? Nope. In this case, guys, it's not really gonna matter because it's gonna make the same product, no matter what. But in the case of having an asymmetrical dying, you have to worry about lots of different products. Okay. So you could get this HCL. I mean, this Taliban attacking the HCL, but the other one could also attack. Meaning that you have two different cat ions that air possible. We have a cat. I impossible That would look like this in red, right? With a with a line there. But we also have the cat. I impossible. That looks like Oh, my gosh. I'm sorry, guys. I was a mistake. Has to be a carbo cat. Ion. Wow. I just looked like a fool. Okay, so you've got your two different car broke a dance that are possible and notice that in both of these cases, they're the same exact thing. That's the same molecule just flipped. But if this were an asymmetrical dying, then you would have to draw both. Okay, so we said that we're gonna favor a 12 product. So that means that do I resonate this carbon content or just do I just keep it where it iss keep it exactly where it iss. So I'm gonna take my cl, and I'm gonna attach it to both. And look what I'm going to get from my product. I'm gonna get a product that looks like this CEO or like this C l and notice that those were the same exact molecule. Just flipped around so I wouldn't actually draw both. I would just cross one of them out, and I would just keep one of these. And this would be my answer to have just the one to product. Okay, I know it's a little bit cramped for space, but that's what we would dio. Alright. So, again, guys, keep in mind that you it's not really able. You're not able to predict which double bond in this case would attack. You have to draw the products of both. In this case, they happen to be the same. All right, so let's move on to the next one. Try to draw the whole mechanism for that one and predict how many products you would find

