Kinetic vs. Thermodynamic Control

Now I want to go into a little bit more detail on what it means for a reaction to be kinetically controlled or thermal dynamically controlled. So the reaction, called conjugated hydrogenation is a really good example of a reaction that has thes different types of control. It's not the only one, but it's a great reaction to use as an example to explain this concept. So if you guys recall with this reaction, hot reaction conditions favor the formation of the thermal dynamic product, which we call. They won four product due to the orientation of the hydrogen and the halogen that goes with it. And we learned that cold reaction conditions favored the kinetic product, which we called the one too product for the same reasons. Okay, now what I'm here to do is show you guys on an energy diagram. What these words kinetic and thermal dynamic actually relate Thio. So, first of all, I just wanna say a disclaimer here that notice that I put the word simplified energy diagram here, and that's because this energy is diagram isn't perfectly drawn. Um, it's simplified to make it as easy for me to teach you is possible But this is not the official diagram. In fact, any diagram of a reaction that has a Carvel cat iron should actually have two humps. Notice that here, I only have one hump drawn. And that's because in order for you to understand what this is about, you don't need the full reaction diagram. You just need toe see kind of the intermediate and then the product. And that's gonna help us to really determine why it's called kinetic or thermal dynamic. Okay, so first of all, let's just start at the beginning. Notice that I'm starting off. This is my energy reaction. Coordinate at the bottom. This is my X axis, and my Y axis is on in free energy or Delta G. Okay. Um, so what we notice is that in the reaction coordinate. We're starting off with a dying, okay. And the dying energy level is starting off right here. Okay. So regardless of the type of reaction, conditions were always starting at the same energy. Okay. And notice that there's two different pathways that we can take from the get go. We notice that I have these two activation energies. I have an activation energy. That's called activation energy K or kinetic and an activation energy. That is thermal dynamic. Okay. And what we notice is that the intermediates that air created in these two different reactions actually have different energies. Because I feel notice. Remember, kinetic means one too, right? Remember that thermal dynamic means 14 Well, what we see when we're looking at the different types of intermediates is that the 12 intermediate is a secondary Carvel cat ion. Whereas the 14 intermediate is a primary Carvel cat. I do. You guys remember which one is more stable with a primary or a secondary Carvel cattle and be more stable? Secondary. Okay, so what that means is that the preferred intermediate is actually gonna be the secondary or the one to products. Okay, so the one to product is going toe flow through a an intermediate that is more stable. Okay, so this intermediate is more stable, and this intermediate is less stable. Okay, so that's the first part. But notice that as we move to the products, things kind of change, because we see is that even though the secondary intermediate is more stable, look at the reaction product that it produces, we wind up getting an alcohol. Hey, lied. That looks like this. Whereas for my thermal dynamic product or my 14 I get in alcohol. Highlight, that looks like this. Now the alcohol Hey, lights have equal energy is very similar energy. Halogen is do not benefit from being primary or secondary, so that's not the important part. What we do see, though, is that double bonds have different levels of stability, depending on how Maney are groups air surrounding them. I'm not sure if you guys recall the concept of hyper conjugation, which said that carbo, Catalans and double bonds are stabilized through our groups. That's why a tetra substituted double bond is much more stable than a mono substituted double bond. Okay, this is a concept that we borrow from elimination reactions. Way back in the day, when we were just talking about elimination reactions, we learned that the most stable double bonds are the ones with the most are groups around them. We'll check out these two products. Which of these two products is the more stable one? Well, for my kinetic product, I have a mono substituted product, whereas for my 14 product or my thermal dynamic. I have a di substituted. So notice that these thes thes things are in conflict with each other because my thermal dynamic Intermediate was the least stable. But the thermal dynamic product is the most stable, and it's exactly the opposite. For my kinetic product. My kinetic intermediate was most stable, but my kinetic product was least stable. Okay, so then what does this mean in terms of the temperature control? Where does that come into play? Well, basically, temperature control allows us toe overcome the very high activation energy off the thermal dynamic product. Because guess what? Eventually all the molecules, all the products want to look like this. They want to be the thermodynamic product. That's the best one. However, if they don't have enough energy, they're not gonna be able to overcome the very steep activation energy to become a thermal dynamic 14 product. So if we want to favor the most stable product, we use lots of heat to jack up the energy of the re agents so that we can overcome this very high activation energy and make the most stable product. Whereas if we want to favor the less stable product. Then we make the reaction conditions very cold so that the ambient energy is very low so that it's on Lee gonna be ableto cross, the less the it's only gonna be able to cross the threshold of less activation energy. And it's never gonna be able to form the less stable intermediate because it's so cold that it can't overcome the very steep activation energy of the thermal dynamic product that has to do with the names kinetic and thermal dynamic. Kinetic means that it's the easiest one to make, and it's the one that is formed the the fastest okay, whereas the thermal dynamic product is going to be the one that is overall, the most stable at the end. And the thermal dynamic product is usually gonna require heat to make it possible because of the extra energy that you need to put in for the activation energy. So if we were to summarize this, what we could say is that the kinetic pathway has the more stable intermediate. Let's actually just write that in. It has the more stable intermediate right, the secondary, but it has the less stable product. The mono substituted correct, whereas the thermal dynamic pathway has the less stable intermediate primary. But the most stable product which would be di substituted. Okay, mono substituted and di substituted secondary and primary. Okay, so these things are in conflict with each other and it allows us it gives us the opportunity. Thio use temperature to control the formation of whichever product we want, which is really cool again. This isn't the only reaction we learn in or go one and two that has this idea of thermodynamic versus kinetic control. But it's one of the best examples. So anyway, guys, remember that if anything, you could always just remember that your thermal dynamic product, the hot one is the higher number 14 But now at least hopefully understand mawr why this even exists. Okay, awesome. So let's go ahead and move onto the next topic.

