Enolate Mechanism

So let's go through the immolate mechanism first. And actually, my first question for you is can you think of any reasons why? Specifically, the sea to position of a mono sacha ride is susceptible toe memorization and base. What we're talking about is this position right here. Can you think of any other principles in inorganic chemistry that would make that position specifically susceptible to base? And guys, we do know of Ah, principle that would apply here. And that would be the principle of Alfa carbons. Remember that Alfa Carbons, more than usual, are uniquely acidic due to their proximity to a carbon. Neil, remember that the Alfa Carbon is always gonna have hydrogen. Is that air much, Much more easy to deep protein eight than other hydrogen. While these other hydrogen is have Pekka A's of I don't know, you know, around 50 this guy here is gonna have a peek a of around 20. Specifically, when I say this guy, I'm talking about this hydrogen right here because that's the only Alfa hydrogen. So in the presence of base, it's not gonna be difficult for my for my o h to remove that Hydrogen and Forman evenly, and that's exactly what we're gonna do. So let's go ahead and do that here. The first step is that my O H minus or my base comes in, takes away, and h I make a double bond and a kick electrons up to the O. So what that's gonna do is it's gonna form and an elite that now looks like this double bomb here. Oops, no dove on here and negative charge here. Notice that now I've lost the stereo chemistry of this. Ohh. This o. H is now trigger on a tribunal plane or carbon. It could either be on the right or the left because it's now a double bonded. Now, guys, there may be some of you that air saying, Johnny, that's not how I usually draw immolates. Usually, how I draw Emily would just be with a double bond H and with a negative here Is that also possible? Totally. That's the same thing. These air actually resonant structures of each other, so it's totally fine if you draw it that way. The only reason I drew it this way is because that's the way your book tends to draw it, and that would be like the major contributor of the mainly So your book tends to draw like that. But if you in principle, this is the same exact reaction if you just draw the negative on this carbon because once again, what's gonna happen is that that o. H is gonna be able to flip back and forth because now it doesn't have stereo chemistry. Okay, Does that make sense? Awesome. So now, guys, what happens? Well, now we would just protein it again or not Protein eight again. We would now prote me. So then, in the next step, you have water, okay. And what you're going to do is just reform the double bond. So the double bond, I'm sorry, reform the carbon deal, so this negative charge is gonna come down, make a double bond, and then this double bond is gonna grab H. And now it's going to become the alga hide once again. But notice that because we lost the stereo chemist, the stereo chemical information on that C two carbon. Now it's possible for the O. H. Two basically rasam eyes and go to the other side. And by the way, guys, this is not unique to sugars. One thing that we learned in immolate chemistry is that immolates always rasam eyes the Alfa position. So essentially nothing new is happening here. All we're doing is we're rasam izing the Alfa position of the sugar which happens to be the sea to position. So this totally falls in line with all the principles that we learned about immolate from immolate chemistry from your Alfa Carbon chapter. Okay, awesome guys. So that was the immolate mechanism. And next I want to show you guys the in denial mechanism, which is a competing mechanism that accomplishes the same thing.

