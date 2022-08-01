Hey, guys, in this page, I want to talk about a base catalyzed reaction of mono sack rides, which is called epi memorization. So guys, in basic conditions, it turns out that mono sacha rights can undergo a multitude of todd immunizations and isomerization that make life really complicated. In fact, it's for this reason that we typically don't expose mano Sacha rides to base because it leads to so many by products. Let me show you one of them. So the most straightforward of these is EPA memorization. OK, EPA memorization. Remember what UNEP immer is? It's when you are switching just the position of one Kyle center. Now, when you are switching the Kyrill center of C one that makes animals, and that's called mutual rotation. But when you're switching the position of C two, that's called epi memorization. So mono sack rights will readily ep memorize the sea to position several possible mechanisms exist. This can either proceed through an immolate mechanism or an in denial mechanism. I'm going to show you both of them, but let me just show you kind of the general reaction to start off with. So once again, I'm just kind of picking on our beta d Google. PIRA knows because it's a molecule that you should be really familiar with by now. And I'm showing you what happens in base. Well, we've already discussed mutual rotation. Right? Mutual rotation is essentially EPA memorization off the of C one. Okay, It's where you can get that Looks like C l. It's where you could get carbon one to form to animals to form some of the Alfa and some of the beta. Okay, we've already discussed this, but it turns out that another reaction that could take place is EPA memorization. Where now, B d. I'm sorry, Beta d Google PIRA knows can equilibrium rate into Di mana. Pira knows. Why is that? Because it turns out that now the two position can actually switch from going down to going up. How does that happen? I'm going to show you the mechanisms, but I just want to show you that both of these air gonna happen at the same time and it's uncontrollable. You're going to start to get mixtures of ice swimmers because you're going to get different animals and now you're going to get different animals of a completely different glue of a completely different mono sack, Right? Manos is a different mono sack right than glucose. That's because now the O. H. Is gonna face towards the left instead of towards the right. Also noticed that in the EP immunization, the animals are also in equilibrium with each other. So it's just a big mess. All right, so in the next video, I'm gonna show you the immolate mechanism, and then I'm going to show you the in dialogue mechanism.

