Enediol Mechanism

Okay, guys. So the in denial mechanism is super super similar. We're gonna go ahead and take away the H, make the double bond kick electrons up to the Oh, this is going to give me a negative charge here and a double bond here. The only difference, guys, is that I'm now gonna protein eight. So I'm gonna protein ate that negative charge to give me literally what's called an dial in Diallo, meaning that I have a double bond with two alcohol's on it in denial. So that's my in denial, Intermediate. Now that and I'll Intermediate once again, the information of C two has been lost in terms of the stereo chemical information. It could go in either direction. So I'm just going to go back to the original easily and back to the model sack. Right. So now in this next step, I'm going to take base again. I'm gonna deep protein eat, and that's going to give me a negative charge here with its old bond. And then finally, I'm going to reform the carbon eel and grab an inch, and that's gonna give me my femur. Where now the O. H. Is faced towards the other side, and I now have a new a new mono sack ride. And basically what what just happened was just another route towards C to F memorization. You might even say Johnny like it seems unnecessary. Why did you add the? It's basically you're just adding a proton to take it away again, and that's exactly it. But this is one of the important mechanisms, one of the other important ways that EP memorization can take place. So just so, you know, basically in denial is just a longer version of Eataly, because in Italy I just kept it as a negative charge and went back here. I protein ated deep, rotated again and then finally went to the primer. Okay, hope that makes sense. The same thing happened at the end. Let's keep moving on.

