Predict the product for the following reaction

predict the products for the following reaction. If multiple steps air indicated then state all the intermediate structures. Cool. So, guys, let's figure out what we're working with first and then actually draw it all out. So what I'm starting off with is in Aldo Heche sauce called D. It does. And my first reaction appears to be bro me in water. So I know this should be a week oxidation. Yeah. My second one is peroxide and an iron three complex or island and water. Now, actually, guys, I drew it this way because I want you guys to know that, um, you could see that iron sulfate complex written in a lot of different ways as long as you have some kind of elemental iron. Three. Plus, that's all you're really looking for. You're just looking for something that's iron three plus to promote and toe do this radical reaction. Okay, So, guys, you should know that this is gonna be the radical de car box elation. And I could even say dick our box elation oxidation. Right, Because we know that the alcohol gets off, the alcohol gets oxidized to an alga hide at the end. So let's draw the intermediate structures because it says if multiple steps are indicated, draw all of them. So the intermediate structure is gonna be the car walks like acid of the first one, which is gonna be this Ohh! Cool. So this would be intermediate structure one, because all I did was, like, oxidized that top alga hide to a carb oxalic acid cool. And then my second and last step is gonna be to get rid of it. So then what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna just draw this part with an alga height sticking off of the top. So it's gonna be I'm really just drawing the bottom part first, So Ohh Ohh! What? What I'm drawing What's in that circle? Ohh! C h 20 h h h h cool. And now we know that this position gets oxidized toe on Alba hide. So let's draw that double up on oh, each plus C +02 gas. That is just gonna be right there. Cool. And that's my breath Degradation. Guys were done. That was it. Awesome. So we're done with this practice problem. Let's move onto the next video

Hide transcripts