Which aldohexoses produce the same Ruff Degradation product

circle the Aldo Heck sauces that would produce the same rough degradation product. If none would share a degradation product, then just right N a. So, guys, before we can determine which ones are going to share a product, we need to do the same transformation. All of them. So, do you guys remember how to do this? It's pretty easy. All we're gonna do is take off the top carbon meal. So let's just take that off and pretend it doesn't exist anymore, okay? If it even if it makes it easier for you, scratch them out because they really don't matter anymore. Okay, Now, this is gonna be a little bit makeshift, but try to turn, try to draw it in such a way so that you can turn that top. Oh, now the one that used to be at sea to turn it into an alga hide. So I'm just gonna do this Double bond, double bond, double bond, double bond. Those h is there going to go away in the mechanism so we can even just scratch them out. Cool. All right, so now we've really done. The transformation is just in a very like crude way, but we've actually done it in a way that's very understandable and easy to follow. Now remember, guys, the Carbonneau facing towards the left is the same exact thing as the Carbonneau facing towards the right for glucose. So don't worry about the direction of the carbon deal. All we really care about is for any of these four sugars. Do they have their alcohol's facing exactly the same directions so they can be the same? Aldo Pantos. Do you guys see any that are exactly the same? So I do see one that looks kind of similar, which is D glucose over here, related toe l Gulas, which is over here. Okay. And if you I don't know if if you weren't paying attention, maybe someone could pick these because they would think Oh, but if you flip it, then it's the same thing. That's wrong. Don't think that way. These air different. Aldo Pento says guys, because this is not ah, symmetrical molecule. We have the same group on both sides. Remember, the top is gonna be an alga high. The bottom is an alcohol, so you can't just flip it over to make that thing thes air distinct alcohol, distinct sugars because they have their alcohols in different positions. Then we look at this one. This one is definitely different. And we look at this one, Guys, they're all different. So none of these share the same degradation products because of the ones that I picked. These four do not share degradation product. These are all unique degradation products. So I'm gonna go ahead and write and a cool Does that make sense? Awesome. So let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

