How to predict SN2 and E2 mechanisms.

So let's go ahead and go down the negative part first, because that's actually the more complicated one. Let's just get it over with. All right. So the second question that I asked myself once I've determined that it's negative. Oh, by the way, I'm sorry. There's something that I forgot to tell you guys. There's gonna be some negative nuclear follows that don't look negative at the beginning. Okay? And that's because they're attached to a spectator. Ion. Do you remember what spectator ions are? They're just ions that associate in solution and don't participate in the reaction. So spectator ions. There's actually four of them there in the first column of the periodic table. And there's four that you should be aware of. It's we have lithium. Okay, Lithium associates in tow. Ally Positive. We have sodium, we have potassium. And then finally, we have cesium, which doesn't always show up, but sometimes it does. Okay, thes air. The four cat ions that are going to associate from our nuclear falls and make them negatively charged. So, for example, if I gave you, I'm just gonna tell you there's a really Communistic that's made if I gave you the the nuclear fall Any Ohh. Guess what's gonna happen. Ah, lot of students are going to say that's neutral, but obviously that's not neutral, right? You have to disassociate the any first. And what you're gonna get afterwards is O H minus that is negatively charged to go down the left hand side. Do you guys see? See how to use that? So watch out for the Spectators, okay? They're there to make your life just a little bit more complicated. Now, let's go to the second question. The second question I ask myself is Okay, I know that I have a nuclear file that's negatively charged and what's strong, but is it a bulky base? Okay, um, and for this question, we're just gonna memorize three bulky bases. All right, these are just three bulky basis that I've seen professors used. There really isn't a very long list of them. Okay, Eso really? If you just memorize this list of three, you're set and all it is his terp. You talk side, which is this one l d a. And l I t m p thes air. The three bulky basis that you could find And what you might even notice that your professor might not use all three. Okay. Ah, lot of times, professors will have, like, a pet base that they really like and a little stick with it the whole semester. So, for example, some base some professors love L d A. They just l d a everywhere. Some professors love turkey toxin sure protects it everywhere. It just depends on which professor you get. So I would just say Just know them just in case. Also, in case you ever wanna look up this stuff online or do some more reading in your book, you want to know what the other ones are. Even though your professor might not use it very often. Cool. So those are the three that we say They're bulky, and if they're bulky, what did we say about nuclear files? If I have a very bulky nuclear fault, is that going to be a good base for a bad base? That's gonna be a really good base. Remember that. I said that bulk increases basis city, so that means that automatically right away, we know what the mechanism is. We know that it's gonna be a really strong base So it's gonna be e to Isn't that easy? We're just gonna say, Oh, this is e to right away. Now notice that it has a word Hoffman next to it. Don't worry about that yet. We haven't gotten there yet. This flow chart not only works for this topic, but it works later on as well. So we're going to get there in a little bit. So that would be if we said yes, that it is bulky. Okay, now. But what if it's no? What if, like, for example, o h negative? Is that one of the three bulky bases? No, it's not. So that means I keep going to now, the next question, the next question is questioned. Three. So you can see you've already asked ourselves two questions. We're onto the third one. The third one is what type of leaving group dough I have. Okay, so remember that leaving group could be a lot of a few different things. Usually that's gonna be an alcohol. Hey, lied. But that could also be a sulfa. Nay, Esther. Right. Okay. And then we also said water, but yeah, water, too. Sure. So we could also be water but water doesn't happen quite as much. So I'm just gonna put here. Okay, so there are three main leaving groups. So on now, the way that way have to think about these leaving groups is we want to separate them into two categories. There's the leaving groups that have a good backside. That means there really accessible. It's easy to do a backside attack, and then we have the nuclear files that have a bad back side. So if you have to think about the types of nuclear falls that have a really good backside, what would you think? What would you say? Very available, very down for backside attack. That would be methylene primary, right? Because they're like, have no Starik bulk back there. So it turns out that methylene primary are always gonna pretty much give us the same mechanism because they have a good I'm just gonna right here. Good backside. Okay, so we get a s n two reaction, everything that went along with us and to you think of it that's gonna be for methadone, for primary. Easy. Right. But now we think about the secondary and tertiary is the secondary and the tertiary which are right here. And here are the ones with bad backsides. Okay, they aren't as good. In fact, tertiary is impossible. Secondary can happen, but it's kind of bad at some cases. So for secondary and tertiary, we're gonna have to ask ourselves another questions. This brings us to the fourth question. Let's start off with secondary first. Okay, So now for secondary, What I wanna ask myself is, okay, this nuclear file, that's it's negatively charged. It's not bulky. What I wanna know is, is it gonna be a better nuclear file? Is it gonna be better donating electrons, or is it gonna be a better base? Meaning that it's better pulling off protons. Okay, For this part, all I want you to do is memorize the good basis. Why? Because it turns out that there's probably 20 different nuclear follows that your professor could use. Okay, lots of different ones. He could basically put anything with a negative charge on it and say, that's a nuclear file, okay? And for you, as a student, that could get very confusing, trying to memorize every single nuclear file and what it does. Okay? So instead of memorizing every single nuclear file. Let's just memorize the ones that are good basis, because that's so much shorter list. And then what that means is that anything that's not on my base list I'm gonna automatically soon is better at a nuclear being a nuclear file. So what are these bases that are strong bases? The bases are one oxides. That means any any molecules that I have O r. Negative. Okay, so that's the first one. The second one is called an Alka nine and Alcon. It is just a triple bond with a negative charge at one side. Okay, that negative church has to be directly on the sea. That's also a very, very strong basis, Not very stable. Okay, then we have two bases that are very similar, which is N H two negative and h negative. These air both going to be small, very strong basis because they're not very stable in solution at all. And then finally, we have one more thing that's not really a base, but it favors basic reactions. And that's heat. Okay, It turns out that heat, um, is going to favor elimination for a variety of reasons. Okay, So these five things are things that I want you guys to memorize as favoring an E two mechanism on a secondary alcohol. Haley. Okay, if you have one of those five things or even more than one of those five things, then for sure it's gonna be e to Now, what's this word next to it? Zaitsev again? Don't worry about that. We're not gonna get that. Get to that until the next topic. Okay? Or until a few topics from now. Okay. But right now, you should just know that it's e to. All right, So now what if I gave you a nuclear fall that you really don't know what it is. For example, if I gave you something, Looks like this. And double bond n double bond n positive. Negative. All right, so what if I give you a nuclear file? It looks like that. Okay. I'm sorry. This is supposed be a negative, too. So then after you just, you know, this is actually called and three negative. Okay? If you added up all the formal charges, it would be negative at the end. And I gave you n three negative on a secondary alcohol. Hey, lied. Okay, so my question to you is what would the nuclear file be and what would the mechanism be? And I would just ask myself, Okay. Is n three negative on my base list? Is it an oxide? No. Is it an AL? Can I know? No, no, no. There's no heat. So that means it must be in my nuclear fall category that it's not a good base, and that's gonna be s into and that's going to apply for a lot of different nuclear files. So also, like, for example, s h negative. Okay. S h negative. Not on this list. Right? So that means it must be a better nuclear following. Its gonna do sn to do you guys get the point? Okay. So, basically, I'm just gonna go with whatever those bases are. That's e to If it's not on that list, it's gonna prefer s and two. All right. Are you guys cool with that? Awesome. So now let's go to tertiary. So for tertiary Oops. Sorry. So for tertiary, we get a similar problem where we need to figure out if it's a nuclear fall or a vase. So now for the base list, it's actually gonna be the same as the other list. So the same five compounds, Except that now I'm gonna add O h negative to the mix. Okay. Okay. So o h negative was actually not on my list before because my list before as strong bases it only had oxides. O H negative is not an oxide could. It doesn't have a our group attached to the, uh oh, that's a hydroxyl It's not. It's hydroxide. It's not on. It's not an oxide. So But now I'm going to treat the hydroxide as one of the strong basis. So it's actually gonna be those five things I told you, plus O h negative are gonna favor e to okay.

