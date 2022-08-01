How to predict SN1 and E1 mechanisms.

Oh, Then what I wanna do finally, is I'm not going to do this last pathway. I'm going to say that one for the end. We're done with the negative one. For now. Okay, Now I want to go to the neutral pathway and then finish up with this last little stick. Okay, so let's go to the neutral pathway. Now, I know that was a mouthful, but now I have to do the neutral pathway. What if we have something like instead of O H negative? How did we just have water? Okay, Waters neutral. Right. So now my second question is, actually, this pathway is a lot easier. All I'm gonna ask myself is Okay. What type of leaving group do I have? Because if this is a neutral, then that's gonna prefer what kind of mechanisms that's gonna prefer that it's gonna be mechanisms that aren't by molecular that don't have the nuclear fall attacking at the beginning. So this is gonna favor S n one e one mechanisms. Right? Because it's going to be waiting around for a carbon Catalan to be generated. Remember that first step? So then I just have to ask myself two things I just have to ask or one thing. Actually, for the second question, I'm gonna say, what type of leaving group do I have? Do I have a leaving group that could make a good car, broke a tie in in the first step? Or do I have a leaving group that wouldn't make a great car broke again in the first step? Okay, so it turns out that if you're leaving, group doesn't make a good car broken in the first step. That would be what type of alcohol? Hey, light Well, remember that primaries and methods are really bad at making Carvel. Katyn. So I'm going to stay here Bad Carville, Catalan. Okay. The two mechanisms that are good at making Carvel Catalans because there's a lot of our group, so it's going to stabilize it. Remember that I said our group stabilize Carvel. Catalans would be secondary and tertiary, so these would be good Carvell cabinets, okay. And the mechanisms really just going to determine on which side you land. If you're on the bad side, that means that you have water, water or whatever. Neutral neutral fault can't do shit. Really. It's just stuck. There it's not very strong. And then it's waiting for the first step. The rate determining Steptoe happen to make the Carvel Catalan right. But then metals and primaries make terrible carbo Acadian. So guess what happens. Nothing happens. So what happens is that the end result is just no reaction because you have a bad nuclear file and you have a bad leaving groups. So it's just the combination is just bad. So overall, you get nothing happening. But what if you have a good leaving group? How it if you have one that's going to be able to actually make ah, good a good a good molecule that could make a Carvel Catalan like secondary tertiary. Then that's where you're gonna favor s and one in E one. Because now you have that good Carvel cat. Um, that you could make the new neutral nuclear fall can attack it and the reason you get s and one and the one is because guess what they compete with each other. So whenever you get A s and one mechanism, you're also gonna get e one competing at the same time. Because the environment that favors S and one is also favored for anyone. Are you guys getting that? So we could never really separate the two. Now there is one thing that we could do. Thio make it favor one over the other. And that is heat. Okay, so I'm just gonna put your heat can favor e one. Okay, so that's true. Like, for example, if I ran it with these conditions were had a neutral nuclear file. Ah, tertiary alcohol. Hey, lied. And then I've jack up the heat like 50 degrees Celsius. Then that can favor e one over s and one. But you're still going to get a mixture of products. It's just you're gonna get a little bit more e one. Okay, cool. So now I want to talk about this last direction, which was How about if I am? I'm sorry about that again. How If I'm in the tertiary position and I want Thio and I don't have a good base, basically, I have a base that isn't good at pulling off protons. What that means is that this one this nuclear fall wants to do an s and two okay, because it's not good at pulling off protons. So let's say something like I negative. Okay, I negative is a molecule that is not very basic. Oh, it's a pretty good nuclear file, but it's terrible base. It was very bad at pulling off protons. Okay, so it's not on my list, right? It's not on my list of five. It's not always minus. So that means that it wants to do in s and two. But it can't because the backside is totally clogged up. So instead, it's gonna have toe wait around for a carbon Catalan to be generated just like a week nuclear file would have had to do in s and one anyone. So you wind up getting S n one e one from this situation. Okay, so I'm explaining the logics that you guys will understand where this flow chart is coming from. But guess what? The coolest thing about this flow chart is that you don't actually need to understand it. And I know that's kind of like blasphemy for me to say that you don't need to understand it, But in the end of the day, you guys just want to do really well in your test, right? That's that's why we have clutch and I want to be clutch for you guys. I just want you guys to memorize this flow chart. If you can understand it, awesome, even better. But in the event that maybe your test is in two days, whatever. I don't need you to know every single detail. Why this? Why that I just need to memorize What are the good bases? What is the What is the different pathways for primary, secondary Tertiary, If you know that, how do I tell us of the neutral or negative? If you know those things, guess what? You could go into your test not knowing much about why this flow tried, exists and still get every single mechanism, right, Okay. And that's because, remember is the flow chart and you know how to use it. So what that means is that for the rest of all the practice problems you do for this course, the ones that I give you the ones that you have to do online, the ones you have to do in your book Whatever you dio, make sure you have this flow chart next to you when you start using it to determine what mechanism you're using because guess what? On your test, your professor isn't gonna be so nice and tell you draw all the products for the E two reaction. No. Guess what? They're gonna let you figure that out on your own because you're supposed to know what mechanism it is, how well you're supposed to be a genius. But in the case that you are in a genius, that you could just use this flow chart, and it's gonna work out pretty well for you. All right, so I hope that that made sense. I do expect you guys toe all. Try to memorize this at some point. But the best way is just through practice. Use it like an open book tests and do all your practice problems with this flow chart in front of you. And eventually you'll have it memorized. Alright, guys. So that's the end of that topic. Let's go ahead and move on.

Hide transcripts