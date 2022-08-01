Overview of the flowchart.

So, guys, we have a big problem. I've taught you guys all about s and one s and two e one e two and I've taught you about all the different conditions that are favored for each one. And in some cases, it's kind of obvious what mechanism we would use. But there are a lot of cases where it's going to be kind of blurry, and you're gonna be wondering, Is it gonna be s and two? Is it gonna eat, too? And I remember having this problem as a private tutor back many years ago when I just just used to do private tutoring and trying to put myself in my thinking into my students head and trying to tell them guys, it's just this just obvious. Obviously, the nuclear file, whatever. And what I realized is that it wasn't getting through. I needed some method or some way to just give my brain to someone else so that they would be able to see what kind of mechanism were using. Because many times sometimes we're gonna have to ask ourselves up to four different questions to determine what mechanism to use. So that is when I decided to make a solution. And lo and behold, I'm gonna introduce us to one of the best parts of this whole chapter, which is this awesome Johnny patented flow chart called The Big Daddy Flow chart. And it's just going to change your life. So are you guys excited? Ready to get going? Like I said, this is such a great flow chart. I've even had students that have already taken their M cat in med school. Tell me, Johnny, like the Big Daddy flow chart, still saves my life. So I'm like, Wow, it must be pretty good. So now I've just hyped it up a crazy amount. Hopefully, you guys like it. Let's go ahead and get started. So as you guys can see, it's very complicated. It's very big, but it's actually pretty easy to use The way that we're gonna use this is like a Siris of questions that you ask yourself. Okay, so we're just gonna ask ourselves self, is this whatever. And then you say yes or no? And then you keep going down the flow chart until you get to the mechanism that you need. All right. So what's the most important question It's actually the same question that we were asking when I was teaching about the mechanisms at the beginning, which is, what kind of nuclear file do I have? Is it strong, or is it weak on the way, way? Determine, That is by looking at negatively charged or neutral. So it's actually, it's the same question that we always started off with. So if it's negatively charged, what that means is that we're going to go down the left part of the pathway. Okay, if it's neutral, then we're going to go down the right part of part of the pathway. How it if it's positive, that's a trick question. Positive charges are not nuclear follows those air Electra files, right? So it could never be positive. But it could either be negative or it could be neutral, alright.

