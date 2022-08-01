Lactones and Lactams

now I want to discuss lack tones, lack tams and cycle ization reactions. So, guys, it turns out that Esther's in amad can be made to form rings. Okay. And when you have a cyclic Esther or a cyclic amad, thes molecules have their own names that are very prevalent in organic chemistry and that you should be aware of. Okay, so Ah, cyclic. I didn't spell it. There we go. Okay. Whoa. So a cyclic Esther is called a lack tone. Okay. A cyclic Amit is called a lack tam. Okay. And the way that you get thes is through the cycle ization of either hydroxy carb oxalic acids. So here I have an example here. Okay. So ah hydroxy group on a car. Oxalic acid or amino carb oxalic acids as I have here. Okay. Now these molecules are gonna form ring spontaneously when the rings can be five and six members. Why? Because these are very stable rings. So, for example, here I have, um, delta hydroxy evil lyric acid. Okay, notice that when delta hydroxy va lyric acid cycle eyes is, what happens is that this oh comes in right? Attacks the carbon. Neil, you get a tetra Hydro Intermediate but eventually kick out this. Ohh! Okay, so it would just be basically an s terrifically ation reaction. Okay, notice that the size of your ring is gonna be 12345 six. And that's exactly what you would expect. So we get a six member. Great. Okay. Thes equilibrium. Arrows that I drew are purposeful. I sure that they're pretty much in perfect equilibrium. Because if you could make a five or six member of black tone, that's definitely gonna wanna be, you know, it's gonna form an equilibrium. Okay, In fact, that actually haven't done our bodies and our bodies sugars are forming. Lacked owns all the time. Sugars conform. Six other rings and they form lacked. Owns all the time in your body. Okay, so now it's going to lack Tam's. Okay. Lack tam's same idea. Nitrogen could come in, Do a nuclear filic Aysal substitution. Eventually you kick out the O. H. And you could make a former ring. Now, this one this equilibrium arrow is also purposeful Because notice that I'm making a ring smaller than five members in this case I'm making a four member bring That is much, much less stable. In fact, there's a possibly that this doesn't happen on its own. It all because of the fact that it's just so strained that prefer to exist as a chain. It might take some extra help, some extra re agents to make it into a four remembered ring. Okay, makes them so far. So five and six is good. Anything less than that is bad. Also, anything bigger than that also not very favored. Okay, now we get into naming. So how do we name these guys? Well, it turns out that the functional group of a lack tone or lacked, um can also be specifically named by the size of the ring. But instead of saying it's a six carbon black tone, whatever, what we do is we use the Greek symbols. Yeah, from where the original substitution. It would have been so for an alcohol for to make this lack tone here, Sigma ring. That means that my alcohol would have had to be on the Alfa Beta Gamma delta carbon. Okay. And since my alcohol was originally on the Delta carbon, this would be called a delta black tone. Okay, now, if you're ever confused about what type of black toner black Tim you have. You could always just start counting from scratch. You could just say the carbon next to the carbon. Neil is my Alfa on. Then you could just go from there. Just remember that you only count carbon. So it's Alfa Beta Gamma Delta were done. So this is a delta lack tone. Same thing with black Tam's exactly the same. Except that now, since this was smaller, this is what we would call a beta lack. Tam. Okay, Now, not to bore you, but beta lack tam's air. Really important, guys because beta lack tam's air found in pharmaceuticals all time in antibiotics. Okay, so beta lacked hams are extremely good at disrupting the cell membranes of bacteria. Okay, so that's why they work really well in your body. That's what penicillin is. It's a battle act on. All right, so that is really all you need to know in terms of the General features off black tons and lack tam's. So why don't you guys go ahead and try to psych lies this molecule, See what you get and see if you can generalize what the functional group is I don't you need you to name it because way beyond the scope of this course. You don't need to name the exact molecule. But tell me what type of functional group it is and the Greek letter in front of it. So do that now.

Hide transcripts