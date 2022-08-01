Cyclic Anhydrides and Imides

So the whole point of the sequence of reactions behind me isn't for you. Toe. Memorize this exact sequence. That's not what I'm interested in. I'm just trying to give you an overview of different cycle is ations that we might have missed to this point. So the first one is really important which says that you can use a die acid. Okay, 10 points for whoever can remember. What's the name of that die acid? Remember? Oh, my science. This would be the four carbon di acids. This would be Susan ic acid. Okay, so it's acidic acid in the presence of heat. Can self psych lies and make a cyclic and hydride? Remember, I was telling you guys that anhydride could be made by the combination of to carve oxalic acids coming together. And that's what happened was a diocese, except it would be a ring. Okay, that's the first part. So it turns out that anhydride if you use a combination of ah, mean with water, Okay, you could make a compound that has both a combination of amad on one side and carl oxalic acid on the other. Okay, now, how does that work exactly? Well, think about it like imagine that you have to equip equivalents of your ammonia. And by the way, this is supposed to be NH three. So Wow, My apologies, guys. This supposed to be N h three n. H two. So let's say you have to coolants of NH three. You act on both sides and you get to an it's OK, you get like a diame it. Then you could use water to replace on Lee one of them. So you get Amit on one side and a car works of gas and on the other Now it's interesting about that. Is that if you have a situation where you haven't Amit in a car oxalic acid on the same chain, you can then use heat to bring those together and make what's called in in mind. Okay. And in my mind is a new functional group that we haven't talked about. Think of it almost like an anhydride, but with a nitrogen in the middle. Okay, so it's like anhydride with nitrogen. Okay, Makes sense. Now, guys, it turns out that this in might is actually kind of important because this in M I is made out of Ah, 60 Nick Acid. Right? So sick cynic Acid. So that means that this is actually called Susana Might. Has anyone heard of Oh, and that's right where I am. Has anyone heard of Susana me before? Does that name sound familiar? Guys, it turns out that a re agent that we've used a lot in organic chemistry so far was the cinema. You guys remember NBS and B s? What did NBS stand for? NBS was and bro mo So cinema. Okay, so it's literally this compound. But instead of having an h there having a BR there, isn't that cool? So now you guys know how to make a Susana Meid by using a die acid. Alright, awesome. Again, I'm not asking you to memorize this whole, um sequence just to be familiar with the parts of it. Okay, Awesome. So let's move on to the next video

Hide transcripts