Cyclization Reaction

All right. So just following the general mechanism of nuclear filic a steel substitution, my nitrogen could attack. I would eventually get a teacher Usual intermediate, which would then kick out the Ohh. Okay, so in terms of the size of the ring, the size of the ring would be five. So there's a chance that this could form spontaneously. So what I would get is Ah, five remembered ring with the nitrogen on one side. Okay? And I just have to add the leftover group. So I know that I would now have a methyl group on that nitrogen and I would have a double bond between the two and the three. That looks like it's right there. We're done. OK? Oh, wait. No, I messed up, right? Because it was two and three. It wasn't. It was between three and four. So it actually be right here. Right? Okay, So you might be wondering what happened to this. H don't worry about it. Got lost in the mechanism. Okay, So now if we had to categorize this functional group in general, what we call it I don't want the name. The name is very complicated. We would call it an Alfa Beta Gamma. This is gonna be a gamma. Lacked him. Not quite as cool as Beta locked him. Sorry. Quote awesome guys. So now I just wanna talk about one more reaction than we don't with this page.

