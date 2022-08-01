Synthesis of Acid Chlorides

Hey, guys. So on this page we're gonna focus on those specific Z type reactions that turned carve oxalic acid into other types of derivatives. And we're gonna go a little bit more in depth on specific re agents that can transform certain types of derivatives to each other. So the first one is the synthesis of acid chloride. Now, this should be difficult to do, because if you remember, acid chloride is the most reactive Aysal compound. It's all the way over here, right? So to get carb, oxalic acid all the way over here, I'm gonna need a strong re agent. And that's exactly what we're gonna use. Guys, you guys should have probably seen this reaction already at some point in organic chemistry. But the most, you know, the most common re Asian to do this is S O C. 02 Okay, that's a very common regent to add chlorine to all kinds of things to alcohols and two car bookseller gasses. But there are other regions we can use. We can also use that's supposed to be or we can also use PCL fought PCL three or PCL. Five thes re agents are full of chlorine, and they're particularly good at turning a carb oxalic acid into an acid chloride. Now this is helpful for us synthetically guys, because once you have an acid chloride, you could turn that into any other derivative because of how reactive it is in very high yield. Right? Awesome. So let's move on to the synthesis of Ammon's.

