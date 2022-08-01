Dehydration of Amides

we've been talking this whole time about home night trials are car box LaGrassa, derivatives. But not once have I mentioned how to actually make a night trial, and it turns out that they're not that easy to make. There's actually only one re agent that we're really gonna learn in this course that helps us or one type of reaction. That's a dehydration reaction. So it turns out that really, the major way to make night trials in this course is going to be to dehydrate Hamed's. Okay, Now, this is a mechanism that I'm not gonna teach you and that you're most likely not responsible for. I've never seen it on an exam. Okay, you should just know the relations for it. We're gonna use either p 205 which is also seen sometimes as p 40 10 should be a dime er of that compound. So I'm just saying this is the same thing. Or you can use eso seal to both of these re agents are gonna dehydrate the amad and turn it into a night trial. Why is that important? Because this is the only way to make a night trial up until this point, we've never learned another way to do it, and this helps to bring it into the family of carbolic acid derivatives. Now, if I want to make a night trial, I know I have to make the amet first. And then I dehydrate the Amon. Alright, so let's move on to our last reaction.

