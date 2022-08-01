Synthesis of Amides

Alright, guys. So according to my three rules, would it be favorable to turn a car oxalic acid in tow? Amit, does that go in the right direction in terms of favorability? Remember that car looks like as it was in the middle of the page. And am it was all the way on the left side. Yes, it would be because car oxalic acid is more reactive than amad. And that's exactly what we see. Guys, when you react to carve oxalic acid with ammonia, you are going to get some amad. Okay, but there is a problem. It turns out that the energy difference between these two, um a so compounds isn't high enough to give us good yields of AM EDS and actually what winds up forming predominantly is an ammonium salt. Okay, now, the way around that is to use a lot of heat. When you're doing this reaction, if you use a lot of heat, you can dehydrate the salt back to an am it. Okay, so this reaction actually does follow the three rules. You know, you're thinking Well, why are you teaching you this? If we already learned it on the three rules Well, because it turns out that your yield is just a little bit too low to make it a great way to synthesize Um and, um, it okay, you have to use heat in order to force it toe to make the amad. Now, it turns out, in order to avoid those harsh heat conditions, um, chemists have found another molecule That's a dehydration agents. Okay, so is a D hydration agent, and this molecule is called D C C. Okay, so here I've shown you what the structure is. You might not need to know what the structure is, but you should know that D c c on this are the same thing. Okay. D C c when coupled with NH three dehydrates the amad by itself. We don't need heat, so it greatly increases our yield. So instead of having to use a lot of heat to get amad, we can combine energy three with D. C. C. And we're gonna get a huge yield of our amad so many times, you're going to see this Agent DCC used to boost thes reactions that are already favorable, but to make them happen in higher yield. Okay, so the whole point of this area is that you will understand what the role of D. C. C is. All right, so let's move on to the next one.

