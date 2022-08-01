Hydrolysis of Nitriles

Skip to main content
Finally, we know that by definition, night trials can be hydrolyzed to Carl oxalic acid, and this happens both in base and an acid. But typically, it's an acid catalyzed reaction. Okay, so as you can imagine, um, you wind up getting water, attacking the carbon, Neil, you end up kicking electrons up to the end. I'm not going to show you guys the whole mechanism here, and it's not a mechanism that is highly emphasized in this section, but you can imagine that what you wind up getting is something that has, like, a night, and it's like an Indian derivative. Okay, you're gonna end up with something that looks something like this, right? And from there, we have an acid work up, right? So since we're already in an acidic environment, it's not hard to imagine how, through an acid work up. This Imean derivative could be turned into a car. Looks like acid. Okay, so that's really all I want to mention. I'm much more interested for you to just memorized these re agents and not specifically no, they're mechanisms since these air not very important mechanisms for this section of the course. Okay, so let's move on to the next page.
