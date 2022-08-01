1H and 13C Joint Problem

and the answer is Onley Compounds be and C will yield one signal each for proton, NMR and carbon 13 NMR. If we look at compound a compound a wood on Lee, give us one signal for proton NMR. Okay, that would be the signal. That's experience right at the end. However, we would actually get to separate signals. Four carbon 13 do upsets will be a carbon two signals, so that one was out. Now we look at D D is kind of in the same boat where we would get one signal for Proton NMR, but we would get to signals for carbon 13. So these questions obviously do not work. Okay, These those answers do not work. Okay, so that was just a quick overview of carbon 13 and, um, are let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

