Identifying 13C Signals

All right, So how many different signals did we get? Well, this is definitely going to depend on whether you saw symmetry or not. And actually, it turns out that there is symmetry in this molecule because we've got the benzene ring that's exactly the same on both sides. And we actually have symmetry along this bond. Now, you might be wondering, maybe you're under the impression that there wasn't any symmetry because you see this CH three that's kind of off tilted to one side. So you're thinking that, you know, this is an asymmetrical molecule, But again, guys remember single bonds can rotate as much as they want. So really, even though it's drawn that way right now, remember that this CH three could easily go to the top. Could easily go to the side. It could easily rotate all around there. So actually, there's a perfect plane of access all the way through this molecule. Just imagine that the stage three rotated, so it's right underneath that dotted line. Sorry. I know that was tricky, but it's stuff you have toe be able to visualize. So now recall we're not concerned about hydrogen is here just different types of carbons. So that means that every carbon gets a peek, a signal, even the ones without hydrogen. So this is gonna be my first type. This is gonna be signal A this hoops different color. This is going to be signal. Be as well as this one over here. This is gonna be signals. See, along with this one over here. Now, this is where things change a little bit from proton NMR. This one gets its own signal. That signal D Okay, this one is Signal E. And then finally, we have signal f. Okay, so this one would have six signals. Okay. So many times what we'll see with carbon 13 and, um are is that you get a different number of signals than you would just proton NMR because you have different. You know, you're looking for a different type of Adam. Okay, Awesome. So now let's move on to the next question. Just look at all four compounds and try to see which compounds would, you know, meet these criteria of only having one peak for both the proton NMR and the carbon 13 NMR. So go ahead and then we'll just answer all four once

