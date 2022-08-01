13C NMR General Features

Now I want to briefly touch on another form of nuclear magnetic resonance. Except this type of NMR is going to detect carbon 13 isotopes instead of protons. And this is fittingly called carbon 13 and, um, are carbon 13. NMR is a more limited type of nuclear magnetic resonance. In contrast to Proton NMR, there's actually less information that we can get from carbon 13 than we can from Proton NMR. And this is largely in part to the low natural incidence of the carbon 13 isotope. I'm not sure if you guys recall from Gen. Cam, but if you guys remember, Carbon 13 has a natural abundance of about one out of every 100 carbon atoms will be a carbon 13. Okay, So because there's so few carbon 13 in this, you know, in molecules, that means that splitting remember, one of the major forms of information that we get in proton NMR is not observed at fault. Okay, you do not get any splitting in carbon 13 and, um are. And if you do the math, that makes sense, because if you think about it, the only way splitting could occur is if you have a carbon 13. That's next to another car with 13 so they can interfere with each other, Right? But if the natural incidence of carbon 13 is one in that means that the chances of getting to carbon 13 next to each other are one in 100 times two. So that means that the chances that you would actually get these two carbons to split each other is actually 1/10 1000. Okay, so the math just gets too crazy. Um, it's such a It's such a small percentage of our carbon 13 that will split that we just basically say that is not observed it all. Okay. Other than that, we're going to see all of the major themes that we learned in Proton NMR carried over into carbon 13 NMR. The only difference is being we're not detecting hydrogen is anymore. We're detecting carbons. We're not getting any splitting, and we are gonna have to learn some new shift values in our in terms of our chemical shifts because the instrument is calibrated differently. Okay, Now what? You're gonna notice that the same general pattern applies if you were just to not look at these numbers. And just look at the order of these of these groups. You see that? They're all in the same exact order. We have Al cane. We have alkaline. We have our Electra negatives. We have our Al Keen. We have benzene, we have carbon eels. So really, the order hasn't changed at all. It's just the absolute values that have changed because the spectrum of ah of a carbon 13 NMR goes from about zero to about 210. So it's just a different set of values. Okay, now, to make things a little bit better for you, just the fact that, like these values, didn't really change a lot helps. But also it's extremely rare for professors to ask you to memorize these values because they tend to not care as much about carbon 13 because just not as not as helpful of a analytical methods. So many times, they'll tell you that you don't really need to know these shift values. You should just be familiar with them. So in that sense, if you're familiar with Proton NMR, you're already familiar with carbon 13 NMR in terms of the ranges and in terms of the order of the different types of of ships. Okay, so we're gonna go straight into some practice problems that kind of help us to solidify our knowledge of carbon 13 NMR. I want you to go ahead and answer this question, and then I will go ahead and answer it for you. So take a shot at

