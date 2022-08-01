How to calculate enantiomeric excess.

So now what I wanna do is I want to talk about an anti American access, which is actually one of the most important concepts of optical activity. Okay, so remember that I told you guys the specific rotation is the rotation that 100% in anti MERS would produce. Okay, So if I had a 100% Nancy murder, let's say my specific rotation is 10 degrees. Then I would get 10 degrees. Well, it turns out that if I have the opposite and anti or meaning that this would be, let's say that the are. But let's say that I have the S Indian tomorrow over here. Then what would I get? I would just get the opposite rotation. Okay, So then that means that instead of getting a positive 10 rotation, maybe I get a negative 10. Something like that. Basically, it be the same absolute value, just a different sign. So it's the first thing you guys need to know. Second thing is that we can mix and anti MERS. It doesn't always have to be a 100% pure solution. And in fact, for most of these questions, it never will be your professor is gonna mix it up and give you guys some kind of mixture, and you're gonna have to figure out what the optical activity is at the end of the mixture. Okay, So a perfect 1 to 1 ratio of any answers meaning that have 50% us and 50% are is called Rosie Mick. And that's very important. Like that's such an important word for again in chemistry. You can never forget that. Okay, A non 1 to 1 ratio. Meaning that it's not pure, but it's also not 50. 50 is called Scully. Mick Scully, Mick. Okay. And this one is not used quite as frequently, but it's still something that you should be aware of. Okay, so now what I wanna do is I want to take our polar emitter tubes are sample tubes, and I want to do some little I want to do some experiments. We're just gonna make up some numbers, and we're just gonna see what happens. All right, so for this first one is, you can see I have my s and and summer, and it has a specific rotation. That means the Alfa in brackets of 20. Okay, and I want to know if I took 100%. If I had 100% of s in this tube, what would be the observed rotation? Okay. And the answer is that the observed rotation would just be the same thing. It would be positive. 20. Okay, I'm gonna explain why in a second. Okay, then the Iranian steamer, let's say that my s and anti was positive. 20. But let's say that I have 100% of my Iranian team are in here. Okay, so I just mixed it up. Then what would that be? Okay, what that would give me is negative. 20. Okay? Because it has an opposite configuration, so my observed would also be opposite. Okay, Now, what I wanna do is, let's say that I had in this one, I had 50% of s. And then I had 50% of our okay. What would be my observed rotation in that case? Well, just intuitively, the way you can think of it is well, I have 50% rotating at 20 degrees to the right. I have 50% rotating at 20 degrees to the left. What would be the observed rotation, the observed rotation or just the Alfa symbol, Not the Alfa with the brackets would be zero. Okay, because they would cancel each other out. And this is what we would call Rosie. Mick. Okay, so a receive it. Concentration is always gonna have an optical activity of zero because it's gonna perfectly cancel out. Does that make sense? So far? Cool. So now what I wanna do is I want to talk about something called the an anti American excess. And with the in anti American excess says is it's just basically you take your highest percentage in an summer and subtract it from your lowest percentage in Nancy, where you only have to an anti MERS, so you would take your highest minus your lowest. And whatever you have at the end of that, that's gonna be your in anti American excess. And that's the amount that is actually optically active. Okay, so if we ever want to calculate observed rotation, it's actually really easy. All we do is you say, observed rotation or Alfa equals the specific rotation, meaning the amount that that molecule would theoretically produce at 100% times the an anti American excess, which is actually the optically active part because it's the part that isn't canceled out by anything else.

