Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation

So my equation says that my observed rotation equals my specific rotation times my e. Okay, well, in this case, what was my specific rotation equal to? It was equal to positive. 20. Okay, so I just have to figure out what was e equal to e is equal to my highest and answer minus my lowest in anti mark. In this case, it was 50 minus 50 which meant that I had a Nancy America excess of zero. So that means that my e equals zero. So it was 20 times zero. Which means that even though I have this awesome specific rotation of 20 all of the Ananta MERS air getting canceled out, so there's no overall rotation at the end. So that is why my observed rotation zero.

