Calculating Enantiomeric Excess and Observed Rotation

All right. So I'm gonna go ahead and take myself out of this videos that you guys can see the full image. So first of all, we had to figure out the Indians America access. The way we figure that out is by saying 70 minus 30% equals What percentage? 40% e. Okay, so that means that my e e is 40%. So what's my equation when my equation says that my observed rotation should be equal to my specific rotation, which is still positive 20 times my e, which is now gonna be 40%. Okay, Now, we don't really wanna work with percentages if we're multiplying. So we would turn this into 0.4, which is just I'm turning my my percentage into a decimal, which is very common. Okay, So now I would just multiply these together, and what I'm going to get is that 20 times 200.4 is gonna equal positive eight. Okay, so my Nancy America excess here should have been 40% and my observed rotation, instead of being positive 20 which is what it would be if it was 100. It's gonna be positive eight. Now, how does that intuitively make sense? Well, actually, it makes a lot of sense if you think about it. Remember what I said about Rosie mc Richy mc isn't optically active. Well, if I were to look at my tube as broken up into parts, what I would see is that the 70% is actually broken up into two parts. There's 30%. Here s that is perfectly canceled out by. 30% are. So what that means is that this entire area right here is Rosie. Mick, Okay. And the race Emmick portion adds up to I'm just gonna put here, Rossi, Mick, The race emmick portion adds upto what it adds up to 60% because I have 30 and 30. That means that the Onley part of this that's optically active. Let's put that back. That means that the only part of this that's optically active is the extra remaining s or the an anti American excess, and that part equals 40%. Okay, So that means that even though my s would love to rotate this positive 20 there's only 40% of it available that can actually rotate it because the other 30% is being canceled out by 30% of our Okay, So what that means is that Onley 40% is functional, and that's why it's only 40% of the total rotation is pop. That's happening out of the total rotation that I could have only 40% of that is actually taking place, so it's positive eight.

