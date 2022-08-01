LiAl(ot-Bu)3H on Acid Chlorides

So the first new region that we're gonna learn specifically works with acid chlorides and it turns acid chlorides into Al decides. Okay, this re agent has a really long name, but all it is is it's hysterically hindered version off lithium aluminum hydride. Let me draw it out for you. It's actually starts off exactly the same l i ale. But then this is where it gets weird. Instead of having four hydrogen, three of those hydrogen are replaced with what we call Turkey Toxie Group. So then we drop parentheses. E um so trying to see oh t view three h. So as you can see chirpy Toxie groups because I basically have ethers made out of these o t beauty groups and then I have only one hydrogen left over That's actually gonna react the other ones don't the other groups don't. Okay, so this molecule, even though it looks really complicated, it's just gonna be a version of lithium aluminum hydride that adds one equivalent. So I'm gonna get Aldo hide instead. And what I want you guys to draw on this blank up here is just that. What's the thing that's making it hindered? Well, that we've got these oh, t beauty groups times three. We're adding those to the LH to make it. Ah, lot less reactive. Okay, so that's the first one. Unfortunately, you do have to memorize this. You have to memorize how to draw it and what it works with. It specifically works with acid chlorides. Okay, so that's it for that one. Let's move on to the next free agent.

