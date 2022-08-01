DIBAL-H on Esters and Nitriles

So this next free agent is also kind of random guys. It works with Esther's, and it works with night trials. Let's draw that. And what it's gonna do is it's gonna turn esters and night trials into Alba hides by adding on Lee, one equivalent of H. The name of this region is weird. It's called Deibel H. And what the heck does that stand for? Okay, so die about H The long name. I will give you the long name. It's called Die I so beautiful. So that's the die, right? Aluminum hydrate. Okay, hence the name die bowel h All right. And this re agent is a pretty big stare. Ecclesia hindered reducing agent that's gonna work with these two functions groups and it gives us Alba hide. The only thing I was gonna do extra I mean, really, we just have to memorize it. I'm not going to show you the mechanism, but I do want to show you the way it looks. So it's just gonna be a nitrogen. I'm sorry. Not a nitrogen and aluminum. An aluminum with di isil. Beauty groups attached to an h. Okay, so again, you can see what I mean by seriously hindered is a beautiful groups are pretty big. It's got two of those around. Okay? And that's going to influence its reactivity now. One second. One last thing about this regent it does also require Ah, hydraulics step. Okay. So typically you'll see it written as devout h and then to water water is required to hide, relies the intermediate and make it into the final. Al died. Okay, so now you guys know the two new reducing agents for this section. We've got hysterically hindered version of of listening. Will hydrate is one of them. And we've got Di Bell. All right, so let's move on to the next topic.

