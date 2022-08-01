Why LiAlH4 doesn't work

Hey, guys. So in this video, we're gonna learn how to make all the hides through reduction. So at this point of the course, you've definitely seen a carbon Neil coupled with a reducing agent. And what we're used to seeing as the product of a carbon eel and reducing agent is alcohol's. Okay, we have been dealing with very strong reducing agents up until this point. The two that come to mind for me when it comes to carbon eels are lithium, aluminum hydride and sodium borough hydrated, thes air to reducing agents that you've definitely seen by now. And they're both really good at making alcohol's from carbon eels. So in this specific example, we would actually want to use LH or lithium aluminum hydride. You guys might remember that this one is the one that works better with Carl oxalic acids. And what winds up happening is that it adds to equivalents of hydrogen to the carbon eel to get alcohol. No, this is great. But what if we want to stop with one equivalent of hydrogen? What if we don't want to go all the way to the alcohol instead? We want to just go to the al hide first and stay there. Well, if that if we if that's our goal, we're gonna have to use some milder reducing agents because we're gonna have to use, um, reducing agents that don't want to go all the way to the alcohol that don't wanna add to equivalents and just are okay with adding one equivalent of hydrogen instead. Okay, So what we're gonna do now is we're gonna learn to such free agents that would qualify as milder, reducing agents that actually make alga hides, not alcohol's man. We're going to see if they have some things in common in terms of the fact that they use Derek Hindrance Thio reduce the power of the reducing agent. And they're both gonna add on Lee one equivalent hydrogen each time. Now, these regents do seem kind of random, So they've got some weird names. We're just gonna try our best, and I'm gonna hope to help make it flow. Okay, so let's go ahead and start off with the first one

