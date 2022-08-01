Enamine Mechanism

Alright, guys. So any means air created when a carbon Neil, we're just gonna take our simple key tone again. This is acetone reacts with a secondary amine in the presence of acids gonna put acid. And now it turns out guys that ah, lot of the secondary means that are used for the enemy in process are actually cyclic. Because if you put an end and ring, it's a secondary, right? So let's use a cyclic secondary mean, these were very, very common in organic chemistry. Okay, so a cyclic secondary. I mean, it could have not been, but I'm just using it just because okay, also, if you guys don't mind, let's go ahead and assume that my cyclic, I mean, plus, my proton is going to make the cons you get acid, which looks like this. Okay. Oh, wait. Which looks like it's two inches cool. So in my first step, I'm going to take my protein ated version or my acidic version of Miami. I'm gonna protein eat. What this is going to give me is of positively charged oxygen which, after you draw the resonance structure, will have ah, highly Electra Filic carbon. What happens now you got it. Nuclear Feel like attack. So I got my nitrogen My square I'm going to attack now if you guys don't mind so that I don't have so that we can avoid what happened last time I'm gonna draw the nitrogen facing up So I'm gonna draw that I have my nitrogen with my square, right, And that's attached two carbons and then at the bottom, I have my Ohh! Okay, on top of that, this nitrogen still has an h. So there's a positive charge. Okay, now, this is the part that we did our proton transfer. So now we do see everything is the same guys were doing Proton transfer. My oh is going to grab the h give its electrons to the end. I'm gonna get a molecule. Looks like this with my oh h two leaving group. And now, guys, I'm in the perfect position to make my mini, um, cat ion because I can take the lone pair from the end, make a double bond and kick out my water. That's actually an elimination reaction. So now that I do that, what I'm going to get is my mini, um cat ion my mini, um, Catalan Looks like this. Okay, so notice that now. By doing that, my mini, um, Catalan has a positive charge. Okay, so how do you think we can get rid of that? Positive charges go right here in mini. Um, Catalan. So how can we get rid of that positive charge? Well, for an a mean I could just deep protein ate it, and then that was it. Can I d protein ate this nitrogen. Guys, this nitrogen has no hydrogen is on it. So how do I get rid of that positive charge? Well, actually, the only way to get rid of the positive charge is to get rid of the double bond. So this is where your elimination or your depot nation reaction actually turns into an elimination reaction. What we're gonna do is, instead of deep rotating the end, we're gonna deep protein 81 of the H is next to the carbon. Kneel next to the old Carbondale. This is also called an alfa position, because the position next to the carbon he'll see this would have been the Alfa position of a carbon, Neil. So we're gonna basically take away in Alfa hydrogen. That's gonna be very important when we talk about reactions at the Alfa hydrogen for carbon deals, that's a huge Alfa. Carbon reactions are a huge part of organic chemistry. Okay, it's not got my mini, um, cat ion. What can I do? Protein ate it with with my neutral. I mean, so I'm gonna take my neutral mean I'm going to take away the h I'm gonna make a double bond and kick these electrons back up to the end, making my Inamine on my final Inamine Looks like this nitrogen with a double bomb here. Plus, I get my catalytic acid and I got a water again. Right That left. Okay, so let's go ahead and write down all the steps, because I know that I didn't do that in this one. So first we had Protein Nation. Then we had nuclear feel like attack. Okay, then we had proton exchange or proton transfer. Then this is what we call elimination that his elimination. Okay, that's an elimination reaction. And then this was deep protein nation cool guys. So now we have our Inamine. Now I do want to point something out, guys, which is that notice that this double bond here, I drew it to the right. But I could have also drawn it to the left, right? Like why did I drop the left just because I decided not to? They're both the same. But if you were tohave an asymmetrical ketone originally, then that means you have two possible enemies that could occur. You could have an enemy with the dull bon to the right and an enemy with the dull bon to the left. And if you have an asymmetrical key tone that you're starting with, you should be You will be responsible to draw both of those enemies on your exam because they could both happen. Right? Awesome. Okay, guys. So that's it for this mechanism. It looks terrible, but it wasn't so bad. Let's move on to the next topic.

