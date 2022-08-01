Imine Mechanism

Alright, guys. So when Imean is created, when a carbon meal reacts with a primary amine and acid. Okay. Now you can also use ammonia. Ammonia would be considered a zero degree. I mean, it's the same thing, So either zero degree or primary would both make an Emmy. Okay, Now you need an asset. So I'm gonna put H plus here. Okay. Now, for the purposes of this mechanism, I personally like if I combine my proton with my solvent so that I don't have multiple things or multiple types of regions I'm tryingto work with. So can you guys just go ahead and assume with me that age three plus each plus would give me n h four plus, and that's what I'm actually gonna react with. So for all of my reactions for both of these mechanisms, I'm just gonna use NH four plus, which is fine. You can use any acid you want whatever acid you, professor or your textbook gives you. Okay, so I'm gonna go ahead and draw it like this and h three each positive. What do you think is the first step of this acid catalyzed mechanism? You got it. Proto nation How did you guess? How did you guess? So now I'm gonna use reversible arrows, right? Not forwards arrows, and I'm gonna draw that. I have a double bond H carbon. This is a positive charge, and I'm gonna go ahead and draw resonant structure. I'm gonna draw this structure so that it can understand what this positive charges doing. Okay, now, just, you know, disclaimer. Your professor may not draw this residence structure, and that's okay, Okay, because it's still valid. Okay, So what I'm trying to say here is that there may be minor, different differences between my mechanism on the one that you learned in class. But again, this is a valid mechanism. And if you want to throw in a resident structure, it's totally fine. It's not. Your professor isn't gonna dock you for doing this, because this all the arrows, they're going to the same place eventually. Okay? Now what this is going to do, since I have a positive charges that's gonna yield a nuclear feel like attack. So let's go ahead and take our NH three has a lone pair, right? So it's very attracted to that positive charge. We're gonna do a nuclear feel like attack. And what we're going to get is a compound that looks like this we're gonna get Ohh. Um, well, are are so those just our groups and then n h three positive. Okay, let's look familiar at all. If you guys have gone through the asset, tell Henry has a talent as total mechanism. Pretty much everything has been the same up into this point. Okay, Now, the difference is gonna happen here. We're going to consolidate a few steps instead of deep protein ating this thing. We're just gonna go ahead and start trying to get rid of that alcohol so that we could do that is through a pro proton exchange. Okay, so one way that we a better way to right this NH three Positive. I know you have an eraser. Would be to take the three, change it to a to and then draw one h out. Okay, that's gonna allow me to do a proton exchange. So let me just write this down. We're doing this and this and this is going to yield a compound that now looks like this. Oh, h two positive. Um, and H two are are Okay, so let me go ahead and backtrack and write down all the steps. So we said that this first one was Protein Nation. The next one was nuclear Filic attack. Now we just got proton transfer, and now we're about to kick out the leaving group. Okay, But instead of it just leaving, we could actually use the electrons from my nitrogen to kick it out. What I could do is I could do make a double bond and kick out the water. Now, this is gonna make is a double bond end. Now, I just realize that my nitrogen is out the bottom. I kind of wanted to face it up. So if you guys don't mind, I'm gonna flip this molecule. I'm gonna flip it so that now, my end h two is at the top. Don't kill me. And it was making a double bond. So I'm gonna draw the told one facing down. And there's two are groups we're gonna put the are groups facing down positive charge. You guys recognize this Intermediate? This is the domini, um, cat ion. Okay. Plus, we would also get water leaving, right? Cool. Awesome. So now that is my compound. That's my mini, um, cat eye on. How do you think we can get rid of one of those? H is we can use the con. You get based. Remember? I had NH three hanging around, so I'm gonna use NH three and I got a d protein eat. I'm gonna take away an age, give the electrons to the end and what I'm going to get is my a mean, plus my catalytic acid. And plus, yeah, we did make a water, so we lost a water like that. Okay, so now my product is an m mean notice that how do I know this is an m mean? Because it looks like a carbon eel, except as of nitrogen in it. Does that make sense? Cool, guys. So I hope that it is a lot of steps, but if you've watched the Khenyeza teller or a subtle mechanism, this is extremely similar. If you haven't watched those mechanisms yet, then when you get to them, it will seem very similar to this. So I'm just trying toe show you guys how the mechanisms are very, very related. Okay. Oh, also, I think I messed up on an arrow up here. This is supposed to be reversible. Sorry about that. Get too excited with these mechanisms, but you have to make sure go back. If you make mistakes, it's always change it before you submit your exam. Right? Cool. So we're done with this one. Let's move on to any means.

