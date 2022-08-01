General Reactions

in this next page, we're gonna talk about the nuclear Filic edition off neutral a means to carbon eels. And this is going to yield it means and any means. Alright, guys. So the difference between an Emmy in and Inamine is simply gonna be the type of a mean that the carbon eel is reacting with. Okay, as you guys can see when you erect a carbon deal with a primary amine Okay, you're going to get an A mean in a mean has a functional group of basically a nitrogen with a double bond on it and possibly in our group on the top. Okay, so think about an M Mean is kind of like a carbon, Neil. Oh, wow. Carving Lee carbon meal, but with the nitrogen. Okay, so if you can think about if you if it would have been a carbon deal with an oxygen that's an Emmy with a nitrogen on it. Now notice that when I react a secondary amine, I get a different looking compound. Now, this moment has to our groups, and instead of getting the double bond directly on the end, I actually get it down towards one of the are groups. Now, we're gonna go through both of these mechanisms completely. But I just wanna ask you guys, why do you think that double bond might move? Why do you think it might be towards the bottom guys? Because if you have to our groups on your end, that means that if I were to put the double bond on the end, I would get a formal charge. Right. So to eliminate the formal charge, I'm gonna have to move the double bond down toe one of our groups. Okay? And that's the biggest difference between an I mean and an enemy in in fact, they're pretty much the same exact reaction, except for the final step. Okay, so what we're gonna do is we're gonna go through both of these mechanisms, and I do want to say one thing really quick that both of these mechanisms are gonna pass through Very important intermediate on that intermediate is called the mini, um, cat eye on the A mini. Um, Catalan looks like this. It's your nitrogen with a double bond and with two things on it. So either h is or ours and a plus charge. So two of these an A plus charge. Okay, so we're always gonna pass through the A mini, um, Cat ion. And then how we resolve that Cat Ion is what determines whether it's gonna be an Emmy in or an enemy. Okay, so let's go ahead and look into the mechanism of an Indian.

Hide transcripts