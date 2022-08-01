Dehydration of 1° alcohols:The E2 Mechanism

So let's go ahead and start off with my primary mechanism. Okay, So what if I have a primary alcohol? We know it's not that easy to dehydrate. It doesn't make good carbo cat ions. So what mechanism? Where we're gonna use. Okay. And it turns out that for this mechanism, because we don't want to use a carbon cat ion, we're going to use the E two mechanism. Okay. And the E two mechanism, if you guys remember back to elimination is a concerted mechanism. Okay? That means everything happens at once. Okay, So where we going to start with this? Well, if you guys remember any time that we have an acid catalyzed reaction anytime it says acid catalyzed. Okay, this might be the first time that you've heard me say this, because maybe you haven't watched those videos or it's cool. That means that you're always going to get a pro nation step at the very beginning. Okay. Pro nation just means I'm adding a proton to something. So whenever you hear me say acid catalyzed even the supplies for or go to think Oh, there's gonna be a proton added to something. Okay, so in this case, I'm starting off with an acid notice that the asset I'm using here is age three h plus. Okay, now, that's actually a conversation in and of itself, because you're probably thinking, Hey, Johnny, what happened to the whole h A? Why isn't it like sulfuric acid? Well, because if you think about it, let's say I was using sulfuric acid. H two us, Oso four plus water. Okay, what's gonna happen is that any time you have any acid in water, that is always gonna be an equilibrium with the deep throat nated form. So what that means is that I'm going to get h 30 plus plus the the anti on. So that would be basically, um h s negative. Okay, Does that make sense? So basically, what I'm trying to show you is that no matter what acid you use, no matter if it could be a check, I it could be sulfuric acid. You're always gonna have h 30 plus as part of the solution, because you're going to get the water grabbing a proton from the strong acid and turning into a studio. Plus. All right, so here when I'm using h +30 plus, This is just gonna be our general acid that we use for these reactions. Okay, but if your professors asking you to draw the mechanism then obviously used the specific acid that he gave you, All right, so now we're gonna go ahead and start. The first step is pro nation. Do you see anything that's nuclear Filic or that has electrons that could grab this? Elektra Filic H. Okay, Now, keep in mind there's a strong die poll pulling away from the H that I have a partial positive here and a partial negative on the O. And the answer is that, yes, I have this oxygen with two lone pairs. It's very nuclear filic. It could go ahead and grab this age. Okay, but if it makes up onto the age, you have to break up onto the rest of the water, so we're gonna get it. The end of this first step is we're just gonna get ah, water molecule like that. Okay? And then plus, we would get plus another molecule of water, actually. OK, because we just removed a proton. Okay, so now here's the next step in the next step. I've got this water molecule noticed that I've got this down here and now I'm just drawing one of the ages That h was always there. I'm just gonna draw it right now, okay? And it turns out that in this next step, I'm going to do beta elimination now. Beta elimination members, just based off of your Alfa is wherever you're leaving group is in this case, alcohol was a terrible leaving group. But now I just protein ate it. So became a great leaving group. So I'm going to count this as my Alfa Carbon. My beta carbon is the one right next to it. Any carbon right next to Alfa is beta that has ah hydrogen on it. Can I eliminate? Yes. So I'm going to do a concerted three step mechanism where I do my nuclear fall to the H, Make it double bond kick out the leaving group, and what I'm going to get at the end is just a double bond. Plus check it out. An acid that originally had and now a molecule of water. Okay. The molecule of water came from the leaving group. The acid came from the nuclear fall That attack that h. Now what's important about the acid is that notice that the name of this reaction was acid catalyzed hydration. That means remember, the definition of a catalyst is that it's something that can neither be consumed nor destroyed in the reaction. All it does is it lowers the activation energy off the actual reaction. So it's really important that at the end of this reaction, you're ending up with the same acid that you started with. So if I started with H 30 plus, I have to make sure to get one molecule of H 30 plus at the end. Why? Well, because if you just didn't have HD plus present at the end, it wouldn't be a catalyst anymore. It would be something else. It would be a re agent, but since I'm regenerating it now, you know it's a catalyst. Alright, so I hope that makes sense. That was the E two mechanism that Onley applies. Just you guys know that only applies to primary alcohol, so if it's a primary, you would use this. But what about if it's a secondary or tertiary? Well, you're going to find out that's what our next topic is all about. So let's go ahead and see what happens when you have a secondary or tertiary alcohol.

