An extra note of caution with 1° alcohols.

let's do some cumulative practice based on everything we've learned from acid catalyzed dehydration and make sure to be mindful of all the different details I taught you about which mechanism you would use and what would happen in terms of how many steps that would have and stuff like that. Now, there is one instruction that I want to give you. And that's remember that I told you that primaries would do in e to reaction or mechanism, and then secondary and tertiary would perform in E one. Okay, now, that is almost always true. But there is one exception of that. That is going to be if you have a primary alcohol that can rearrange toe a tertiary carbo cat ion through a shift, then it's actually going to do a carbon carrion mediated e one mechanism instead. Okay, so you're gonna have to use that information to maybe determine this first one. Notice that it is primary figure out. Okay, This would usually be e to if it could shift to a tertiary position, then you should actually use E one. But I'm gonna let you guys figure that out. 2nd, 2nd 1. Same thing you have to figure out what mechanism and everything that would happen in between. All right, So go ahead and get started on this first one, and then I'll show you guys how to do it.

