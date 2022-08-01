Dehydration of 2° and 3° alcohols:The E1 Mechanism.

The biggest difference between primary alcohols and secondary and tertiary alcohols is that secondary and tertiary. I told you guys can make more stable Carvel cat ions. So you already might be figuring that the mechanism is gonna include a Carvel cat iron for these structures. And that's actually right. So let's go ahead and get started. These mechanisms that addition mechanism that I'm gonna show you right now on Lee applies to secondary and tertiary alcohols. Okay? And these are gonna follow the E one dehydration mechanism, meaning that if you remember back to e one, e one is actually going to be a two step reaction. And it's gonna involve a carbon cada an intermediate. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started. In my first step, I'm starting off with an acid again. Notice that once again, I'm using h 30 plus, which is just my generic acid in water. Okay, that could have been any strong assets begin with. So now I've got alcohol. I've got my acid. Your first step of any acid catalyzed mechanism is to Protein e. So do you see anything that I could prote me easily? Yes, you do. There is an alcohol that has a very nuclear filic lone pairs. So I could take those lone pairs one of them and I can go ahead and use it to make a new bond to that very Electra Filic H or very acidic H. What that's going to do is it's now going to give me a leaving group that instead of being terrible, alcohol sucks. It's actually gonna be really awesome because it's just gonna be water. And remember that water is a good leaving group because it's neutral after it leaves. And what's better than to be neutral? That means it really wants to get out of there. Okay, now I've got my water. So here's the second step. The second step. I just said this was E one, by the way. Yeah, that was the first step is pro nation. But now we're actually onto the E one stage. So at this point, we need to do the first step because this is E one. Maybe you guys can predict what that first step would be. If you don't know. That's fine. Okay, if maybe you didn't watch that video or maybe haven't learned it yet, but It's just gonna be that the water leaves all by itself could so stable. It doesn't really need anything to kick it out. Okay. For the e two reaction, I needed to have a concerted three arrows. But in this case, I have such a great leaving group. It's just gonna take off by itself. And what I'm gonna wind up getting is a carbo cat eye on notice that in this case, that's a secondary carbo Katyn, which is pretty stable now that I have a car broke out. And there's one thing I should be watchful for. Do you remember anything tricky about Carvel cat ions? Okay, maybe you don't remember. And that's fine. But just you guys No carb. All Catalans like to do one thing. They like to shift. Okay. Okay. So carbo Catalans love to shifts, um, or stable positions. That means that at the end, they're actually gonna generate constitutional ice summers. So it's something really important to know in this case with this Carvel Catalan shift. No, because it's secondary. It doesn't matter, but and there's nowhere else that it can shift that we become more stable. But if I had a metal group around or something like that. This would be able to shift and become more stable. Carvel, Catalan. Okay, so now that we are mindful of that wants the last step. The last step is beta elimination, just like normal E one. So what can I do to eliminate it? I can use that conjugate base of my acid, which is just water. Pretty good nuclear file. It's OK, nuclear file. And I'm gonna go ahead and say that my carbon Catherine is the Alfa Carbon, meaning that any carbon that's attached to it would be beta. So this is Beta, and this is Beta. My question is, do any of these beta carbons have at least one hydrogen on them? And actually, they do They both have it. Least one hydrogen. Is there a difference between which one? I use? Could I use the top one or the bottom one and get the same thing? Yeah, it doesn't matter, because both of them would lead to the same product. So let's just go ahead and use the bottom one. So what that means is I would take my nuclear file, grab an H and make a double bond. So What that's gonna make is a new double bond. Okay, so this is the Pi Bon. This is my elimination product. Okay? Also, what we call dehydration product because dehydration is just the name for an elimination with water or with alcohol. And we would get the leaving group originally, which was water. Remember that water left in that first step and then we would also get h 30 plus. And what's the significance of h 30 plus that that is my catalyst once again. Okay, remember that we said it was important to get the same catalysts that you started with because that's the whole definition of a catalyst. Alright, So I hope that makes sense. Guys, it's pretty related to the other elimination reactions that we have toe learn in Oracle one. If you're struggling with these mechanisms, that means you have to go back or go forward, or whatever direction you need to go in your curriculum toe. Learn more about elimination. But hopefully this wasn't so bad. Okay, so let's go ahead and do some practice problems based on everything that we just learned

Hide transcripts