General features of acid-catalyzed dehydration.

Now we're going to talk about a way that we can make double bonds out of alcohols and this is through a mechanism called acid catalyzed dehydration. Okay, so how does this work? Well, remember back to when I talked about leaving groups in the past, Okay. And a leaving group is even a concept from acid base chemistry. All it means is that it's something that really doesn't want to leave something that really doesn't want to get a negative charge. So another word for leaving group is just conjugate base. Okay, so if you maybe don't really remember exactly what a leaving group is, just think conjugate base back to acids and bases. And basically, alcohols are really bad leaving groups or they're really bad conjugate base is they hate to become o h minus. Why? Because all which minus is actually a really strong base. Remember that you always want to go from stronger or weaker If we're making o h minus hydroxide, that's a really strong base. Okay, so this is not gonna be very favorite to just leave a molecule. But it turns out that there is one thing we can do to make alcohol a better leaving group, and that is to use acid. Okay. And if we can use some kind of acid, we can actually convert alcohol into an awesome leaving group. That awesome leaving group would just be that we add an age to it. We protein ate it so it turns into water. And water is an awesome leaving because it's neutral. It loves to leave, and it loves to just be by itself in solution. Okay, so here's the general, the general formula. I'm not gonna show you the mechanism just yet. That basically what we have is we have some kind of alcohol, and we have some kind of acid over water. Now, in this case, I just put the general h a I mean really any acid. But your common acids. We're gonna be sorry about that. Any of the strong acid. So h two s 04 is seen all the time. Any of the hydrogen? Hey, lied strong acids. Um, I've also seen phosphoric acid. This is not really a strong acid, but it's still strong enough to make the reaction go. These are all very frequently used acids for acid catalyzed dehydration. Okay. And we're basically doing is we're taking an alcohol. We're gonna be removing two Sigma bonds were gonna be removing the alcohol and a beta hydrogen. Okay, so this is my Alfa. This is my beta carbon alfa and beta relative to the to the alcohol. We're gonna be taking away two different, um, Sigma Bonds, and we're gonna making one pie bond instead. Now that general reaction of taking away to Sigma's and making one pie is an elimination. So this is actually gonna be an elimination reaction. Okay, Hope that's making sense so far. Now, there's another reaction that you may have already learned, or that you will learn soon. And that's actually the opposite. It's called acid catalyzed hydration. Acid catalyzed. Hydration is a reaction where we go from the double bond and we go back to the alcohol. Okay, this is actually what's called in addition reaction. Okay, because if you remember back to the general types of reactions, we talked about that When you take one bond and you make it into two, that's actually addition. When you take two bonds and you make it until one that's elimination. So hopefully that makes sense. So, basically um, the addition part is gonna be the hydration. The elimination part is the dehydration. Okay. How do you know which one it is? How do you know if it's gonna be a hydration or dehydration? You just look at what you're starting with. So in this case, since I have my alcohol, I know that I'm starting with an alcohol, and I'm going to try to eliminate it with an acid to become a double bond. However, if I was starting with a double bond and I used acid, then I could add water to it, and that would become ah, hydration. Okay, in this step in this video, we're just gonna learn about dehydration. But I'm just asking you to keep this in the back of your mind later on. For when you do practice problems with hydration that this is the way that we tell the two reactions apart. Okay, so let's just talk more in depth about dehydration. There's a few facts I want you to know. First of all, the more our groups on that alcohol, the easier it's going to be to dehydrate. This is just the fact that might come upon it. May be a conceptual part of your exam or professor might even ask you, give you four different alcohols. Which one is the easiest to dehydrate? Tertiary would be the easiest secondary primary, and then is the worst. And then Oh, sorry. Um, I don't know what I'm trying to draw here, but basically, that method can't even happen because if it's a method alcohol, then or methanol that can't even eliminate because it's only got one carbon. Okay, so basically, the easiest one is tertiary. The worst one is primary. That's the first thing. The second thing is that the specific elimination mechanism that we use is going to depend on how easily the molecules gonna form a carbo cat Ion. Okay. And the understanding Carvel Catalans is kind of essential to these two mechanisms. All that means is that if you guys remember back to the trend of carbon caddy and stability, that tertiary Carvel Catalans are the most stable and primary Carvel Catalans are the worst. Okay, and then obviously metal is even worse than that. But like I said, method doesn't even get counted because we can't use it. Okay, so it's really the same trend as the one about ease. Basically, we're saying is that the easier it is to make a Carvel cat and a positive charge on a tertiary carbon, the easier. I'm sorry. The not only the easier it's gonna be to make it, but also, it's gonna change the mechanism as well. Okay, So what I want you to know for this section is that secondary and tertiary make pretty good Carvel cat ions. Okay. And then primaries make pretty bad. Carvel Catalans. Okay, so let's say this thes two are good and that primary is bad, and then obviously metals out of here, okay?

