Strong oxidizing agents

All right, so this first one would be no reaction. We know that because we said that the second molecule can't be oxidized at all. So there's no point and even drawing a product now, the third one is interesting because we talked. We talked about how this carbon right here has only one bond toe, another carbon. So that means it has one bond to carbon. How maney Oxygen's Can it possibly have three. So what that means is that I need to draw a version of this carbon that's gonna three bonds to oxygen. If you looked at our intro to Redox chart, where I talk about things that are getting oxidized and things they're getting reduced. Okay, The version of carbon with three oxygen's would be a carb oxalic acid. So what I would do is I would draw that carbon with a dull bond. Oh, and with an O. H. Okay. What that's going to do is now that's gonna keep my carbon carbon bonds. So I'm not breaking the rule. I'm not breaking that bond, but now I have one, 23 bonds, toe oxygen. All right, cool. So no. How about this last one Well, this last one, I'll move out of the way. Stairs can see it. This last one you will find is that that carbon once again on Lee had to bonds to I mean, I only had one bond to carbon, but it already had one to bonds oxygen. Okay, so how many extra bonds oxygen couldn't have? Well, we already have. We just know that the rule says you can You can Onley have four bonds, and one of them has to be a carbon. So that means that the last third bond could also be an oxygen. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm going to try to move out of the way here. I'm going to draw this molecule once again. Also as a car. Books like acid. Why? Because basically, when you're oxidizing something that has one bonds of carbon, that means it's gonna have three bonds toe oxygen. And when you have three bonds toe oxygen, you wanted to look like a carb oxalic acid. Okay. When you have to bonds toe oxygen, you want to look like a key tone. And then we have one bonds oxygen. You wanted to look like an alcohol, which is the one that I have up there. Okay, Bueno. Pretty good. Awesome. So now what I want to do is I want to show you guys another re agent. It turns out that even though we deal with strong oxidizing agents a lot, there's also a regent that's called a week oxidizing agent. Okay, now, week oxidizing agent would simply be one that doesn't oxidized multiple times. Okay, Um, the way that we're gonna define it in particular is that it can Onley add one equivalent of oxygen to primary alcohols. That's really the only difference. So what that means is that it's going to do the same thing as all the other re agents Camel for chromium six. Same thing, except in one situation in a primary alcohol. Instead of going all the way to carve oxalic acid, it's gonna It's gonna go one equivalent instead of two equivalents of oxygen. So let me show you what that looks like. Okay, So PCC is the name of this re agent, and it is our week oxidizing agent. So would it be ableto oxidize my secondary alcohol? Absolutely. It's going to do the same exact thing. So for PCC. I would get the same exact reagent here or the same exact product. Okay. Would it be ableto oxidize number two? No, nothing can oxidize number two. It's still no reaction. Okay. Would it be ableto oxidize number three? Yes, it would, but this is our special situation. Notice that I have a primary alcohol. Okay, whenever you have a primary alcohol, what that means is that for a strong oxidizing agent, I would have taken it to a carb oxalic acid like this, but for a week oxidizing Agent PCC, I'm gonna go to an alga hide instead. So that means that I'm actually gonna draw this thing like this with an H instead of an O. H. Okay, that's the biggest difference here. That's actually the Onley major difference that we have with PCC is that instead of getting carb oxalic acid, we get an alga hide. Okay, now you might be wondering, Johnny, What do you mean by one equivalent of oxygen? All I mean is that notice that at the beginning how maney bonds oxygen Did we have We had one. I'm just gonna say 10 okay. At the end of the strong oxidation. How Maney did we have bonds to oxygen? We had 330 okay. So that means that if we had one oxygen to begin with and three to end with, we added two equivalent of oxygen. Okay, well, for PCC instead of using doing to equipments of oxygen Now, we're only gonna add one equivalent, because now we have two buns to O instead of one, which is what it started with. So if you're starting with one, and yet with two, that means you only added one equivalent of oxygen. And that's what this definition has to do with. Okay, But if you want to remember, just say that primary alcohols go to Aldo hides. That's another way of saying it. That's maybe less complicated. And that's always right. Okay. You could just say it like that the rest of your life if you want to, and that's fine. Okay, let's get down to our last structure. Would it be ableto oxidize my four. Okay. And the answer is no. This would be no reaction. Why is that? Well, because it's already an alga hide. Okay, notice that Alba hide is the product of PCC, right? PCC is gonna make an alga hide. So if we haven't alga had already isn't gonna do anything to it. No. Okay, so once it's now the height, it's not gonna oxidize it more. This would be no reaction as well. Okay, So just trying to show you guys the difference between PCC and the other oxidizing agents. It's not that hard. It's just a few details you have tow. Keep in mind. All right, so that said, let's go ahead and move on.

